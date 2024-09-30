AGM 30/09/2024 Scrutinizers Report Summary of proceedings of 42nd Annual General Meeting of Oswal Yarns Limited (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 30 OF SEBI(LODR( REGULATIONS 2015 (I) REAPPOINTMENT OF MR. ANKUR JAIN (DIN:00172356)AS MANAGING DIRECTOR (2) APPOINTMENT OF MR. NIRBHAY MISHRA (DIN:00302769)AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR (3) APPOINTMENT OF MRS. AANCHAL JAIN (DIN:05348101)AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)