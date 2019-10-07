iifl-logo
Oxford Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Oct 7, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.94

5.94

5.94

5.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.14

-7.24

-7.17

-18.21

Net Worth

-1.2

-1.3

-1.23

-12.27

Minority Interest

Debt

1.69

1.28

1.17

10.52

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.49

-0.01

-0.05

-1.75

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.43

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.06

-0.03

-0.07

-1.76

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.46

0.16

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.1

Sundry Creditors

-0.46

-0.13

-0.02

-0.05

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.09

-0.09

-0.08

-1.81

Cash

0.12

0.01

0

0

Total Assets

0.49

-0.02

-0.07

-1.76

