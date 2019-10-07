Oxford Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.94
5.94
5.94
5.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.14
-7.24
-7.17
-18.21
Net Worth
-1.2
-1.3
-1.23
-12.27
Minority Interest
Debt
1.69
1.28
1.17
10.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.49
-0.01
-0.05
-1.75
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.43
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.06
-0.03
-0.07
-1.76
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.46
0.16
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.1
Sundry Creditors
-0.46
-0.13
-0.02
-0.05
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.09
-0.09
-0.08
-1.81
Cash
0.12
0.01
0
0
Total Assets
0.49
-0.02
-0.07
-1.76
