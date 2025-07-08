Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹0.78
Prev. Close₹0.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.78
Day's Low₹0.78
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-2.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.46
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.94
5.94
5.94
5.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.14
-7.24
-7.17
-18.21
Net Worth
-1.2
-1.3
-1.23
-12.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-0.06
-0.09
-0.14
-0.34
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.68
-1.74
-0.01
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-1.58
-19.13
-57.91
100.86
EBIT growth
-33.68
-30.47
-57.87
100.93
Net profit growth
-1.48
-7,917.42
-57.87
37.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mazher N Laila
Independent Non Exe. Director
Misbah H. Hararwala
Independent Director
Quaid Mohammed Hararwala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Archana Sharma
Additional Director
Aakansha Vaid
Additional Director
Nitin Oza
G No 4 Roxana Building,
Ground Flr 109 M Karve Road,
Maharashtra - 400020
Tel: -
Website: http://www.oxford-industries.com
Email: oxford_industries@yahoo.in
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Oxford Industries Limited manufactures and sells textile fabrics and yarns in India. It offers woven fabrics of synthetics fibers and cotton; and woven fabrics of cotton mixed with manmade fibers. The...
