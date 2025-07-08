iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Oxford Industries Ltd Share Price Live

0.78
(0.00%)
Oct 7, 2019|12:02:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.78
  • Day's High0.78
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.78
  • Day's Low0.78
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-2.87
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.46
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Oxford Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.78

Prev. Close

0.78

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.78

Day's Low

0.78

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-2.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.46

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Oxford Industries Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

20 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Oxford Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Oxford Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:45 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.03%

Non-Promoter- 0.19%

Institutions: 0.18%

Non-Institutions: 54.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Oxford Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.94

5.94

5.94

5.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.14

-7.24

-7.17

-18.21

Net Worth

-1.2

-1.3

-1.23

-12.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-0.06

-0.09

-0.14

-0.34

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.68

-1.74

-0.01

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-1.58

-19.13

-57.91

100.86

EBIT growth

-33.68

-30.47

-57.87

100.93

Net profit growth

-1.48

-7,917.42

-57.87

37.84

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Oxford Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Oxford Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mazher N Laila

Independent Non Exe. Director

Misbah H. Hararwala

Independent Director

Quaid Mohammed Hararwala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Archana Sharma

Additional Director

Aakansha Vaid

Additional Director

Nitin Oza

Registered Office

G No 4 Roxana Building,

Ground Flr 109 M Karve Road,

Maharashtra - 400020

Tel: -

Website: http://www.oxford-industries.com

Email: oxford_industries@yahoo.in

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Oxford Industries Limited manufactures and sells textile fabrics and yarns in India. It offers woven fabrics of synthetics fibers and cotton; and woven fabrics of cotton mixed with manmade fibers. The...
Read More

Reports by Oxford Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Oxford Industries Ltd share price today?

The Oxford Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.78 today.

What is the Market Cap of Oxford Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oxford Industries Ltd is ₹0.46 Cr. as of 07 Oct ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Oxford Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Oxford Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.27 as of 07 Oct ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Oxford Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oxford Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oxford Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 07 Oct ‘19

What is the CAGR of Oxford Industries Ltd?

Oxford Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.57%, 3 Years at 2.23%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Oxford Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Oxford Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.04 %
Institutions - 0.19 %
Public - 54.78 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Oxford Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.