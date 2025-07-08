Oxford Industries Ltd Summary

Oxford Industries Limited manufactures and sells textile fabrics and yarns in India. It offers woven fabrics of synthetics fibers and cotton; and woven fabrics of cotton mixed with manmade fibers. The company is based in Mumbai, India.It was in Aden and Ethiopia that the founder of the Kachins Group started textile business of trading in cotton yarn and cotton fabrics. The group started retail operations of textiles in India in 1965. Along the way establishing itself as a leading fashion house catering to the demands of the elite of Bombay as well as other parts of the country. Providing them with customized tailoring. In 1975, the group turned to wholesale, marketing exclusive shirting designs. The time was ripe for the birth of a shirting that would revolutionize the market. Five years later, in 1980 Oxford Industries was born. Thus, it was formally incorporated on December 11, 1980 as L.S. Synthetics Pvt.Ltd. It was converted into a public limited company on August 22, 1990. As they embarked on their brand-focused business strategy, the first major step was their acquisition of the Tommy Bahama brand and operations in June 2003. Then, in July 2004, they acquired the Ben Sherman brand and operations. In June 2006, another significant step in this transition occurred with the divestiture of their former Womens wear Group operations which produced private label womens sportswear, primarily for mass merchants. Oxfords wholesale customers are found in every major channel of distribution, including national chains, specialty catalogs, mass merchants, department stores, specialty stores and Internet retailers. The Company also operates retail stores, restaurants and Internet websites for some of its brands.Spread over 28,000 sq. mtrs. the Oxford factory covers an occupied area of 15000 sq. mtrs. A hub of technologically advanced machinery, the factory employs directly and indirectly, 450 people. Due to the company emphasis on state-of-the-art technology, Oxford is today equipped with shuttle-less Airjet & Rapier machines as well as modern Warp Preparatory unit and a state-of-the-art processing house. The company has a capacity to produce 9 million metres of fabric. With the help of Computer Aided Designing (CAD) facility the company is able to satisfy customers with quick response.