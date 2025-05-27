iifl-logo
0.78
(0.00%)
Oct 7, 2019|12:02:56 PM

Oxford Industrie CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 May 202520 May 2025
Oxford Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday the 27th day of May2025 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for year ended 31-03-2025 Audited Quarterly and Yearly Financial Results for 31-03-2025 Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31-03-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2025)
Board Meeting17 May 202514 May 2025
Oxford Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on Saturday the 17th day of May2025 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March2025 Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 17/05/2025 has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2025)
Board Meeting13 May 202514 May 2025
Appointment of Ms. Archana Sharma as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. 13th May,22025
Board Meeting4 Feb 202527 Jan 2025
OXFORD INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 4th day of February2025 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December2024 Please refer attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.02.2025) Please refer attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/03/2025)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
OXFORD INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday 12th November2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th Sepember2024 Unaudited Financial Results for half year ended 30-09-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
OXFORD INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the l41h August 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and for transacting other business of the company. Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended 30-06-2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting20 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
OXFORD INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider the following 1) Notice calling 43rd AGM and Directors Report 2) Appointment of Internal Audior 3) Appointment of Mr. Quaid Mohammed Hararwala ( DIN 03034357) as Additional Independent Director OXFORD INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1) Notice calling 43rd Annual General Meeting and Directors Report. 2) Appointment of Internal Auditor of the company. 3) Appointment of Mr. Quaid Mohammed Hararwala (DIN: 03034357) as Additional Director (Independent and Non-Executive) of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024) 1) Appointment of M/S Agarwal Amit K & Company, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 155263 W) as Internal Auditors for conducting Internal Audit for the FY 2024-25 2) Notice calling 43rd Annual General Meeting of the company and Directors Report for FY 2023-24. Appointment of Mr. Quaid Mohammed Hararwala ( DIN No. 03034357) as an Additional Independent and Non Executive Director on Board of the Company w.e.f. July 20,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)

