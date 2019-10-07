Oxford Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-0.06
-0.09
-0.14
-0.34
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.68
-1.74
-0.01
0
Other operating items
Operating
1.61
-1.83
-0.15
-0.34
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
1.61
-1.83
-0.15
-0.34
Equity raised
-36.41
-58.82
-58.53
-57.85
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-9.35
-10.97
1.84
1.52
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-44.15
-71.63
-56.85
-56.68
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.