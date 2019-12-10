P. B. Films Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.42
14.42
14.42
14.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.59
-4.59
-4.35
-4.32
Net Worth
9.83
9.83
10.07
10.1
Minority Interest
Debt
6.54
2.75
0
3.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
16.37
12.58
10.07
13.32
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.06
0.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.05
0.06
0.08
Networking Capital
15.99
12.46
9.8
12.66
Inventories
0
0
0
2.85
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.96
0.96
0.99
1.01
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
15.29
11.83
9.15
9.06
Sundry Creditors
-0.14
-0.17
-0.26
-0.11
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.12
-0.16
-0.08
-0.15
Cash
0.33
0.05
0.15
0.13
Total Assets
16.37
12.57
10.07
13.32
