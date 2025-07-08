iifl-logo
iifl-logo

P. B. Films Ltd Share Price Live

0.68
(-9.33%)
Dec 10, 2019|11:50:09 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.68
  • Day's High0.68
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.75
  • Day's Low0.68
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.96
  • P/E68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.82
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.98
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

P. B. Films Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

0.68

Prev. Close

0.75

Turnover(Lac.)

1.96

Day's High

0.68

Day's Low

0.68

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

6.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.98

P/E

68

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

P. B. Films Ltd Corporate Action

15 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Nov, 2024

arrow

21 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

P. B. Films Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

P. B. Films Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:17 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.63%

Non-Promoter- 69.36%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 69.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

P. B. Films Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.42

14.42

14.42

14.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.59

-4.59

-4.35

-4.32

Net Worth

9.83

9.83

10.07

10.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.6

0.31

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

91.64

-87.47

Raw materials

0

0

-5.21

0

As % of sales

0

0

869.16

0

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.07

-0.09

-0.19

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.07

0.26

-4.6

-0.29

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.04

-0.06

-0.12

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.03

3.31

-3.59

2.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

91.64

-87.47

Op profit growth

59.44

-95.88

1,357.9

-19.85

EBIT growth

-65.38

-105.68

1,645.56

-491.58

Net profit growth

-74.32

-105.57

1,518.44

-473.43

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

P. B. Films Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

572.8

13.222,573.17362.182.62909.01289.7

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

145.65

17.8513,989.97155.51.672,004.2110.95

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

972.95

09,554.37-122.801,176.6720.04

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

493.85

46.99,531.7755.510.91215.9375.84

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

650.3

49.918,312.8930.611.0878.4916.39

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT P. B. Films Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Debasish Basak

Company Secretary

Maitreyee Gupta

Additional Director

Sangita Srivastav

Additional Director

Sathi Kundu

Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.

Sneha Ray

Additional Director

Ashish Goenka

Registered Office

1st Floor MMS Chamber 4A,

Council House Street BBD Bagh,

West Bengal - 700001

Tel: -

Website: http://www.pbfilms.co.in

Email: info@pbfilms.co.in

Registrar Office

Subramanian Building,

1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,

Chennai - 600002

Tel: 91-44-28462700

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Email: investor@cameoindia.com

Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as P. B. Films Private Limitedon September 27, 2007, under the Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolka...
Read More

Reports by P. B. Films Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the P. B. Films Ltd share price today?

The P. B. Films Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.68 today.

What is the Market Cap of P. B. Films Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of P. B. Films Ltd is ₹0.98 Cr. as of 10 Dec ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of P. B. Films Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of P. B. Films Ltd is 68 and 0.10 as of 10 Dec ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of P. B. Films Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a P. B. Films Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of P. B. Films Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 10 Dec ‘19

What is the CAGR of P. B. Films Ltd?

P. B. Films Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -40.99%, 3 Years at -52.71%, 1 Year at -22.73%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -9.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of P. B. Films Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of P. B. Films Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 69.36 %

QUICKLINKS FOR P. B. Films Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.