SectorEntertainment
Open₹0.68
Prev. Close₹0.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.96
Day's High₹0.68
Day's Low₹0.68
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹6.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.98
P/E68
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.42
14.42
14.42
14.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.59
-4.59
-4.35
-4.32
Net Worth
9.83
9.83
10.07
10.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.6
0.31
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
91.64
-87.47
Raw materials
0
0
-5.21
0
As % of sales
0
0
869.16
0
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.07
-0.09
-0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.07
0.26
-4.6
-0.29
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.04
-0.06
-0.12
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
3.31
-3.59
2.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
91.64
-87.47
Op profit growth
59.44
-95.88
1,357.9
-19.85
EBIT growth
-65.38
-105.68
1,645.56
-491.58
Net profit growth
-74.32
-105.57
1,518.44
-473.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
572.8
|13.2
|22,573.17
|362.18
|2.62
|909.01
|289.7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
145.65
|17.85
|13,989.97
|155.5
|1.67
|2,004.2
|110.95
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
972.95
|0
|9,554.37
|-122.8
|0
|1,176.6
|720.04
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
493.85
|46.9
|9,531.77
|55.51
|0.91
|215.93
|75.84
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
650.3
|49.91
|8,312.89
|30.61
|1.08
|78.49
|16.39
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Debasish Basak
Company Secretary
Maitreyee Gupta
Additional Director
Sangita Srivastav
Additional Director
Sathi Kundu
Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.
Sneha Ray
Additional Director
Ashish Goenka
1st Floor MMS Chamber 4A,
Council House Street BBD Bagh,
West Bengal - 700001
Tel: -
Website: http://www.pbfilms.co.in
Email: info@pbfilms.co.in
Subramanian Building,
1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,
Chennai - 600002
Tel: 91-44-28462700
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: investor@cameoindia.com
Summary
The Company was originally incorporated as P. B. Films Private Limitedon September 27, 2007, under the Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolka...
Reports by P. B. Films Ltd
