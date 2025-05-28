Board Meeting 30 May 2025 21 May 2025

P. B. Films Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 28th May 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year and Year ended 31st March 2025. Further to earlier intimation given on 24th March 2025 and as per the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window shall remain closed for Directors Designated Persons and their immediate relatives from the end of the Quarter till Friday 30th May 2025 i.e. till the completion of 48 hours after the declaration Financial Results at the Board Meeting and shall re-open from Saturday 31st May 2025. P. B. Films Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is with reference to our intimation dated 21st May, 2025 vide BSE Announcement ID 9823901 regarding Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 28th May, 2025 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year and Year ended 31st March, 2025. However, due to some unavoidable circumstances we are unable to finalize the accounts of the Company and hence, the Board Meeting as well as all the Committee Meetings shall be adjourned from Wednesday, 28th May, 2025 to Friday, 30th May, 2025. Further to earlier intimation given on 24th March, 2025 and as per the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window shall remain closed for Directors, Designated Persons and their immediate relatives from the end of the Quarter till Sunday, 1st June, 2025 i.e. till the completion of 48 hours after the declaration Financial Results at the Board Meeting and shall re-open from Monday, 2nd June, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28.05.2025) Submission of Audited Financial Results for the Half Year and Year Ended 31st March, 2025 Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 regarding appointment of Internal Auditor Outcome of the Rescheduled Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)

Board Meeting 9 Apr 2025 9 Apr 2025

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, 9th April, 2025 commenced at 02.00 p.m. and concluded at 03.15 p.m. inter alia has transacted the following business: 1. Approved the appointment of Mr. Ashish Kumar Goenka (DIN: 06985775) as Additional Director (Non-Independent, Non-Executive) with effect from 9th April, 2025 2. Noting of the Resignation Letter received from Mr. Deepak Agarwal from the post of Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel from the end of business hours on 9th April, 2025.

Board Meeting 15 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

P. B. Films Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 15th November 2024 inter alia to transact the following business 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended 30th September 2023 As per the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window shall remain closed for Directors and Designated Persons from the end of the Half Year till Sunday 17th November 2024 i. e. till the completion of 48 hours after the declaration Financial Results at the Board Meeting and shall re-open from Monday 18th November 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15.11.2024 to approved and adopt unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended 30.09.2023 and also transacted other businesses as set out in the letter attached herewith 1. Appointment of Additional Director (Independent and Non-Executive) 2. Appointment of Additional Executive Director as Managing Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)

