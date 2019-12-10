P. B. Films Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.07
0.26
-4.6
-0.29
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.04
-0.06
-0.12
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
3.31
-3.59
2.04
Other operating items
Operating
-0.05
3.52
-8.26
1.63
Capital expenditure
0.4
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.34
3.52
-8.26
1.63
Equity raised
-8.77
-9.29
0
0.63
Investing
0
0
-1.16
-2.33
Financing
6.22
3
0.02
0.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.2
-2.77
-9.41
0.05
