Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.6
0.31
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
91.64
-87.47
Raw materials
0
0
-5.21
0
As % of sales
0
0
869.16
0
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.07
-0.09
-0.19
As % of sales
0
0
16.27
61.89
Other costs
-0.17
-0.13
-0.27
-0.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
45.78
147.37
Operating profit
-0.32
-0.2
-4.98
-0.34
OPM
0
0
-831.23
-109.26
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.04
-0.06
-0.12
Interest expense
-0.01
0
0
-0.03
Other income
0.5
0.51
0.44
0.2
Profit before tax
0.07
0.26
-4.6
-0.29
Taxes
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax rate
-13.37
-1.58
0.03
-3.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.06
0.25
-4.61
-0.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.06
0.25
-4.61
-0.28
yoy growth (%)
-74.32
-105.57
1,518.44
-473.43
NPM
0
0
-768.38
-90.98
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.