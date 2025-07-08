P. B. Films Ltd Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as P. B. Films Private Limitedon September 27, 2007, under the Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company vide Shareholders Resolution dated June 22, 2011, and consequent upon conversion, name of the Company changed to P. B. Films Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 29, 2011, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal. P. B. Films Limited is a film production house based in Kolkata, to make commercial and art films. The Company is engaged in production of films, feature films, art films, and has plans of spreading into film distribution and with serials on television in near future. Mr. Pankaj Agrawal, Promoter of the Company, has achieved recognition and is providing quality content in media and entertainment industry. The Company has always provided quality content to the Industry and promotes fresh faces, talented singers, directors, and others who have the potential to serve the Indian Entertainment Industry. The Company produced the following films in Bengali:- In year 2008, the Company released its First Films Mr. Fantoosh under banner of the Company on 2nd October, 2008. In 2009, the Company released Second film Krodh under banner of the Company on 25th December, 2009. In 2010, the Company released Third film Mon Aamar Sudu Tomar under banner of the Company on 12th March, 2010. On 10th September 2010, the Company released Fourth film Kokhono Bidai Bolo Na under the banner of the Company. In 2011, the Company released Fifth film Piya Tumhi under the banner of the Company on 18th March, 2011. On 16th September, 2011, the Company released Sixth film Someday Somewhere under the banner of the Company. On 9th December, 2011, the Company released Seventh film Mone Pore Aajo Sei Din under the banner of the Company. On 20th July, 2012, the Company released Eighth film Life in Park Street under the banner of the Company. On 28th December, 2012, the Company released Ninth film Bawali Unlimited under the banner of Company. On 7th June, 2013 Company released the Tenth film Mrs. Sen under the banner of the Company. In 2014, the Company released Eleventh film Masoom under the banner of the Company on 7th February, 2014. The Company released Twelfth film Chhaya Manush under the banner of the Company on 7th February, 2014. Thirteenth film Sada Canvas was released under the banner of the Company on 18th July, 2014 and Fourteenth film Kokhon Tomar Ashbe Telephone was released under the banner of the Company on 21st December, 2014. This venture helped Company to get exposure of film making and helped lay foundation for Company in film production.