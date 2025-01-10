Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17
17
17
17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.6
-0.39
-0.26
-0.01
Net Worth
16.4
16.61
16.74
16.99
Minority Interest
Debt
0.34
0.11
0.05
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
Total Liabilities
16.92
16.9
16.97
17.17
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
16.91
16.91
16.97
17.18
Inventories
13.13
13.13
13.13
13.13
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.36
0.36
0.36
0.36
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
6.63
6.5
6.5
6.5
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3.21
-3.08
-3.02
-2.81
Cash
0.01
0
0
0
Total Assets
16.92
16.91
16.97
17.18
