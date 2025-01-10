iifl-logo-icon 1
Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd Balance Sheet

6.74
(-1.89%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17

17

17

17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.6

-0.39

-0.26

-0.01

Net Worth

16.4

16.61

16.74

16.99

Minority Interest

Debt

0.34

0.11

0.05

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

Total Liabilities

16.92

16.9

16.97

17.17

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

16.91

16.91

16.97

17.18

Inventories

13.13

13.13

13.13

13.13

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.36

0.36

0.36

0.36

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

6.63

6.5

6.5

6.5

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-3.21

-3.08

-3.02

-2.81

Cash

0.01

0

0

0

Total Assets

16.92

16.91

16.97

17.18

