Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.15
(-1.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:15:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1.03

1.2

2.3

yoy growth (%)

-100

-14.4

-47.64

3.36

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.04

-0.12

-0.17

As % of sales

0

4.18

10.09

7.78

Other costs

-0.16

-1.77

-2.22

-3.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

171.09

183.74

141.83

Operating profit

-0.23

-0.77

-1.13

-1.14

OPM

0

-75.27

-93.84

-49.61

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.16

2.27

0.01

0.02

Profit before tax

-0.06

1.49

-1.12

-1.11

Taxes

0

0.08

-0.31

-0.01

Tax rate

0

5.63

27.66

1.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.06

1.57

-1.43

-1.13

Exceptional items

0

-0.39

0

0

Net profit

-0.06

1.18

-1.43

-1.13

yoy growth (%)

-105.63

-182.36

26.6

-132.55

NPM

0

114.26

-118.74

-49.1

