|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1.03
1.2
2.3
yoy growth (%)
-100
-14.4
-47.64
3.36
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.04
-0.12
-0.17
As % of sales
0
4.18
10.09
7.78
Other costs
-0.16
-1.77
-2.22
-3.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
171.09
183.74
141.83
Operating profit
-0.23
-0.77
-1.13
-1.14
OPM
0
-75.27
-93.84
-49.61
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.16
2.27
0.01
0.02
Profit before tax
-0.06
1.49
-1.12
-1.11
Taxes
0
0.08
-0.31
-0.01
Tax rate
0
5.63
27.66
1.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.06
1.57
-1.43
-1.13
Exceptional items
0
-0.39
0
0
Net profit
-0.06
1.18
-1.43
-1.13
yoy growth (%)
-105.63
-182.36
26.6
-132.55
NPM
0
114.26
-118.74
-49.1
