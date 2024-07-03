iifl-logo-icon 1
Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd Share Price

7.29
(-1.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:04:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.29
  • Day's High7.29
  • 52 Wk High10.84
  • Prev. Close7.43
  • Day's Low7.29
  • 52 Wk Low 2.47
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.61
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.39
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

7.29

Prev. Close

7.43

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

7.29

Day's Low

7.29

52 Week's High

10.84

52 Week's Low

2.47

Book Value

9.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.39

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:17 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 10.44%

Non-Promoter- 89.55%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 89.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17

17

17

17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.6

-0.39

-0.26

-0.01

Net Worth

16.4

16.61

16.74

16.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1.03

1.2

2.3

yoy growth (%)

-100

-14.4

-47.64

3.36

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.04

-0.12

-0.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.06

1.49

-1.12

-1.11

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0.08

-0.31

-0.01

Working capital

-0.26

-0.8

0.28

-5.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-14.4

-47.64

3.36

Op profit growth

-69.78

-31.34

-0.97

-703.17

EBIT growth

-104.45

-232.72

0.65

-596.6

Net profit growth

-105.63

-182.36

26.6

-132.55

No Record Found

Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

G V Narasimha Rao

Independent Director

S Srinivasa Rao

Independent Director

D V N Raju

Independent Director

MVS Prabhavathi Valli

Addtnl Independent Director

Uma Devi Narravula

Chairman & Independent Directo

Tammareddy Bharadwaja

Company Secretary

Sravanthi Badami

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd

Summary

Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd (PTL), a Hyderabad-based entertainment and media software company, promoted by G S R Krishna Murthy, chairman, started his career as a film actor in the Telugu film industry and has acted in more than 315 Telugu films. He has also directed 13 films. G Adisesha Giri Rao, managing director, has over 25 years of experience in film production in Hindi (Himmatwala, Justice Chowdhary, etc.) and Telugu. The Company was incorporated in September 1991. The Company is involved in Film Distribution and Production.PTL hit the primary market in year 2000 with its maiden public issue of 25,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a price of Rs 100 per share, including a premium of Rs 90 per share, aggregating Rs 25 cr. The promoters have interests in other ventures like Padmalaya Studios, Padmalaya Vision, Padmalaya Enterprises and Priyadarshani. Padmalaya Studios, a privately held company, is one of the largest studios in Hyderabad for film production with a profit after tax of Rs 15.97 lakh for the 1999 fiscal. PTL sold the distribution rights of films to Padmalaya Studios for Rs 1.2 cr in FY 1999-2000 out of its total sale of distribution rights of Rs 7.65 cr. Padmalaya Vision was created for production and audio/video marketing of films and serials. But it has now diversified to information technology activities. This company is also registered as an advertising agency for marketing airtime with Doordarshan (DD), All India Radio, press and private channels
Company FAQs

What is the Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd share price today?

The Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd is ₹12.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd is 0 and 0.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd is ₹2.47 and ₹10.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd?

Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.39%, 3 Years at 31.47%, 1 Year at 119.17%, 6 Month at 151.86%, 3 Month at 49.20% and 1 Month at -5.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 10.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 89.56 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

