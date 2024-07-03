Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹7.29
Prev. Close₹7.43
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹7.29
Day's Low₹7.29
52 Week's High₹10.84
52 Week's Low₹2.47
Book Value₹9.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.39
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17
17
17
17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.6
-0.39
-0.26
-0.01
Net Worth
16.4
16.61
16.74
16.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1.03
1.2
2.3
yoy growth (%)
-100
-14.4
-47.64
3.36
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.04
-0.12
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.06
1.49
-1.12
-1.11
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0.08
-0.31
-0.01
Working capital
-0.26
-0.8
0.28
-5.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-14.4
-47.64
3.36
Op profit growth
-69.78
-31.34
-0.97
-703.17
EBIT growth
-104.45
-232.72
0.65
-596.6
Net profit growth
-105.63
-182.36
26.6
-132.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
G V Narasimha Rao
Independent Director
S Srinivasa Rao
Independent Director
D V N Raju
Independent Director
MVS Prabhavathi Valli
Addtnl Independent Director
Uma Devi Narravula
Chairman & Independent Directo
Tammareddy Bharadwaja
Company Secretary
Sravanthi Badami
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd
Summary
Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd (PTL), a Hyderabad-based entertainment and media software company, promoted by G S R Krishna Murthy, chairman, started his career as a film actor in the Telugu film industry and has acted in more than 315 Telugu films. He has also directed 13 films. G Adisesha Giri Rao, managing director, has over 25 years of experience in film production in Hindi (Himmatwala, Justice Chowdhary, etc.) and Telugu. The Company was incorporated in September 1991. The Company is involved in Film Distribution and Production.PTL hit the primary market in year 2000 with its maiden public issue of 25,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a price of Rs 100 per share, including a premium of Rs 90 per share, aggregating Rs 25 cr. The promoters have interests in other ventures like Padmalaya Studios, Padmalaya Vision, Padmalaya Enterprises and Priyadarshani. Padmalaya Studios, a privately held company, is one of the largest studios in Hyderabad for film production with a profit after tax of Rs 15.97 lakh for the 1999 fiscal. PTL sold the distribution rights of films to Padmalaya Studios for Rs 1.2 cr in FY 1999-2000 out of its total sale of distribution rights of Rs 7.65 cr. Padmalaya Vision was created for production and audio/video marketing of films and serials. But it has now diversified to information technology activities. This company is also registered as an advertising agency for marketing airtime with Doordarshan (DD), All India Radio, press and private channels
Read More
The Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd is ₹12.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd is 0 and 0.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd is ₹2.47 and ₹10.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.39%, 3 Years at 31.47%, 1 Year at 119.17%, 6 Month at 151.86%, 3 Month at 49.20% and 1 Month at -5.83%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.