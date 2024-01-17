|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|2 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Intimation is hereby given that the Board of Directors of Padmalaya Telefilms Limited, in its meeting held on 2nd September 2024, has considered and approved that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday 24th September 2024 till Monday 30th September 2024 (both days inclusive) for determining the names of members eligible for Participating / voting at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 30th September 2024.
