To the Members of

M/S PADMALAYA TELEFILMS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Financial Statements of M/s. Padmalaya Telefilms Limited (“the company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matters described in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its Loss, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Qualified Opinion Paragraph

1. The company has not paid the GST Liability of Rs. 56.06 (in Lakhs) up to 31-03-2024.

2. The company has not submitted physical verification reports of inventory aggregating to Rs. 1313.14 (in Lakhs) as at 31st March 2024 and we were unable to obtain sufficient & appropriate audit evidence regarding the physical existence and valuation of inventory. In the absence of alternative corroborate evidence, we are unable to comment on carrying value of the inventory and realizable value of the same.

3. The company has not submitted the confirmations of Trade Receivables of Rs. 36.00 (in Lakhs). In the absence of alternative corroborative evidence, we are unable to comment on the extent to which such balances are payable or receivable.

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Except the matters discussed in the Qualified Opinion paragraph, there are no other key audit matters be discussed.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that is appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists; we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit except for the points discussed in the Qualified Opinion Paragraph.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the points given in the Qualified Opinion Paragraph.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under except for the matters discussed in the Qualified Opinion Paragraph.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses a modified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS

Financial Statements.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iii. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement

iv. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

For P. Murali & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 007257S M.V. Joshi Partner M. No: 024784 UDIN No: 24024784BKAUEA6276 Place: Hyderabad Date: 30-05-2024

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Padmalaya Telefilms Limited of even date)

Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the Members of M/s. Padmalaya Telefilms Limited on the Ind AS Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

i. The Company has no Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets.

ii. a) As per the information given by the management, the physical verification of inventory has not been conducted during the year and the company is in the process of conducting the same. Hence in the absence of corroborative evidence, we are unable to comment upon the inventory shown in the balance sheet as at 31 March 2024 for which we have given Qualified Opinion in our Qualified Opinion Paragraph.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

iii. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, and Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments, or provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the Act.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public covered under Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under to the extent notified.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, the company is not regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax and other material statutory dues. The company has not paid GST which is qualified in our report and has been given in the Qualified Opinion Paragraph.

There are undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable including GST as given in the Qualified Opinion Paragraph.

Name of the Statute Due amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Nature of Dues 1. Income Tax Act, 1961 0.38/- TDS 2. Income Tax Act,1961 0.56/- Income Tax 3. Goods and Service Tax 16.70/- Provision for GST 4. Goods and Service Tax 39.36/- G ST

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax and customs duty which have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account any dispute.

viii. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company does not have any transactions which are not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act.

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally)

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors during the year.

xvi. (a)The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b)The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended).

xvii. The company has incurred cash losses in the current and immediately preceding financial year and the amount of cash loss is as following:

Financial year Amount of cash loss (Rs. In lakhs) 2023-24 21.61 2022-23 12.16

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. (a) The Company is not covered under the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

For P. Murali & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 007257S M.V. Joshi Partner M. No: 024784 UDIN No: 24024784BKAUEF4362 Place: Hyderabad Date: 30-05-2024

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Padmalaya Telefilms Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause(i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. Padmalaya Telefilms Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section143(10) of the CompaniesAct,2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes these policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detailed, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted principles, and that receipts and expenditures are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitation of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitation of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, Projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weaknesses have been identified in the operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting as at March 31, 2024.

1. Balances of trade receivable, other liabilities and loans & advances are subject to confirmation.

2. Statutory dues payments of GST are delayed and making provision for the same has been delayed hence the company needs to strengthen internal control system in this regard.

3. Inventory Verification has not been conducted by the company during the year under consideration. A material weakness is a deficiency or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

In our opinion, except for the effects/ possible effects of the material weakness described above under qualified opinion paragraph on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the company has in all material respects an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024 based on the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

We have determined material weakness, identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of Ind AS Financial Statements of the company and these material weaknesses affect our opinion on Ind AS Financial Statements of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2024.