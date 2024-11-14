iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
PADMALAYA TELEFILMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Information of hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 14th November 2024 at 10.30 a.m. at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to consider approve authenticate the un-audited financial results for the 2nd Quarter ended on 30th September 2024 Please take the same on record Out Come of Board Meeting to consider Un-audited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter ended on 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Intimation is hereby given that the Board of Directors of PADMALAYA TELEFILMS LTD, held on 2nd September 2024, inter-alia has discussed, considered and approved the agenda items as per the attached list. Please take the same on record Read less..
Board Meeting14 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
Padmalaya Telefilms Limited hereby submit the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first Quarter ended on 30th June 2024, which were considered and approved in the Board Meeting held on 14th August 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
PADMALAYA TELEFILMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 33 & 29 (1) a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 information is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 2.30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to discuss Consider approve and authenticate the Audited financial results of the Company for the Fourth quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024. This is for your information and records.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
PADMALAYA TELEFILMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 33 & 29 (1) a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 information is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 at 3.30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to discuss Consider approve and authenticate the quarterly Un-audited financial results of the Company for the Third quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Board of Directors of the Company it their meeting held on 14th February 2024 has considered and approved the un-audited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.02.2024)

