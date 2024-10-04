|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Intimation is hereby given that the Board of Directors of PADMALAYA TELEFILMS LTD, held on 2nd September 2024, inter-alia has discussed, considered and approved the agenda items as per the attached list. Please take the same on record Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we hereby submit the Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.