Paisalo Digital Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
89.81
44.91
61.37
88.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,224.91
1,105.28
951.24
766.18
Net Worth
1,314.72
1,150.19
1,012.61
854.48
Minority Interest
Debt
2,455.56
1,817.8
1,481.35
1,185.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
2.62
1.67
Total Liabilities
3,770.28
2,967.99
2,496.58
2,042.11
Fixed Assets
66.44
66.27
63.61
64.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
62.28
67.43
67.92
66.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.64
0.66
0
0
Networking Capital
-54.05
15.89
35.1
-38.42
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
11.9
9.38
27.88
31.25
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
67.21
75.84
59.9
9.96
Sundry Creditors
-15.42
-1.53
-9.82
-16.8
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-117.74
-67.8
-42.86
-62.83
Cash
13.56
28.25
9.56
46.82
Total Assets
96.87
178.5
176.19
138.8
