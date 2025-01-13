iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Paisalo Digital Ltd Balance Sheet

43.21
(-1.48%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:39:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Paisalo Digital Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

89.81

44.91

61.37

88.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,224.91

1,105.28

951.24

766.18

Net Worth

1,314.72

1,150.19

1,012.61

854.48

Minority Interest

Debt

2,455.56

1,817.8

1,481.35

1,185.96

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

2.62

1.67

Total Liabilities

3,770.28

2,967.99

2,496.58

2,042.11

Fixed Assets

66.44

66.27

63.61

64.26

Intangible Assets

Investments

62.28

67.43

67.92

66.14

Deferred Tax Asset Net

8.64

0.66

0

0

Networking Capital

-54.05

15.89

35.1

-38.42

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

11.9

9.38

27.88

31.25

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

67.21

75.84

59.9

9.96

Sundry Creditors

-15.42

-1.53

-9.82

-16.8

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-117.74

-67.8

-42.86

-62.83

Cash

13.56

28.25

9.56

46.82

Total Assets

96.87

178.5

176.19

138.8

Paisalo Digital : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Paisalo Digital Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.