Summary

Paisalo Digital Limited was originally incorporated on March 5, 1992 as SE Investment Limited. The Company name was changed from SE Investment Limited to Paisalo Digital Limited on January 12, 2018. The Company is a Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Non-Banking Financial Company engaged in providing loans. The Company is providing a number of financial products like Business Loans, SME & MSME Loans, Income Generation Loans for business/self-employment purpose. The Company operates through three divisions, namely Financial Services division, Micro-credit division and Alternate Energy. The Financial Services division offers hire-purchase and leasing services for motor vehicles; and personal loans, business loans, and loans against property to individuals and corporate bodies. This division also provides fixed deposit schemes and safe deposit locker facilities. The Microcredit division offers loans to low-income households. This division provides income generation loans, loans to rickshaw pullers, Islamic Microcredit, and microfinance housing. The Alternate Energy division owns and operates 2.4 MW wind energy generation unit located in Vani Vilas Sagar at Chitradurga, Karnataka; and 0.8 MW wind energy generation unit located at Bhu/Kita, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.Starting from July 2001, the company entered the business of extending loans and advances against security of specific assets specially vehicles and/or property. In December 2003, they took personal loan segment.Duri

