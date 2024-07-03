iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Paisalo Digital Ltd Share Price

45.36
(-5.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open48
  • Day's High48
  • 52 Wk High99.63
  • Prev. Close47.82
  • Day's Low45.1
  • 52 Wk Low 40.25
  • Turnover (lac)886.9
  • P/E23.56
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value15.61
  • EPS2.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,073.53
  • Div. Yield0.21
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Paisalo Digital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

48

Prev. Close

47.82

Turnover(Lac.)

886.9

Day's High

48

Day's Low

45.1

52 Week's High

99.63

52 Week's Low

40.25

Book Value

15.61

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,073.53

P/E

23.56

EPS

2.03

Divi. Yield

0.21

Paisalo Digital Ltd Corporate Action

16 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

arrow

Paisalo Digital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Paisalo Digital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.71%

Non-Promoter- 16.40%

Institutions: 16.40%

Non-Institutions: 16.97%

Custodian: 29.91%

Read More
Share Price

Paisalo Digital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

89.81

44.91

61.37

88.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,224.91

1,105.28

951.24

766.18

Net Worth

1,314.72

1,150.19

1,012.61

854.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

29.57

126.37

-1,330.32

235.47

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

658.75

473.19

392.22

346.02

374.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

658.75

473.19

392.22

346.02

374.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.48

0

0

0.42

0

View Annually Results

Paisalo Digital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Paisalo Digital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Sunil Agarwal

Executive Director & CFO

Harish Singh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Naresh Kumar Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manendra Singh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Gauri Shankar

Executive Director

Anoop Krishna

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Raman Aggarwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nisha Jolly

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vijuy Ronjan

Deputy Managing Director

Santanu Agarwal

Addtnl Independent Director

Dharmendra Singh Gangwar

WTD & Additional Director

Vinod Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Paisalo Digital Ltd

Summary

Paisalo Digital Limited was originally incorporated on March 5, 1992 as SE Investment Limited. The Company name was changed from SE Investment Limited to Paisalo Digital Limited on January 12, 2018. The Company is a Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Non-Banking Financial Company engaged in providing loans. The Company is providing a number of financial products like Business Loans, SME & MSME Loans, Income Generation Loans for business/self-employment purpose. The Company operates through three divisions, namely Financial Services division, Micro-credit division and Alternate Energy. The Financial Services division offers hire-purchase and leasing services for motor vehicles; and personal loans, business loans, and loans against property to individuals and corporate bodies. This division also provides fixed deposit schemes and safe deposit locker facilities. The Microcredit division offers loans to low-income households. This division provides income generation loans, loans to rickshaw pullers, Islamic Microcredit, and microfinance housing. The Alternate Energy division owns and operates 2.4 MW wind energy generation unit located in Vani Vilas Sagar at Chitradurga, Karnataka; and 0.8 MW wind energy generation unit located at Bhu/Kita, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.Starting from July 2001, the company entered the business of extending loans and advances against security of specific assets specially vehicles and/or property. In December 2003, they took personal loan segment.Duri
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Paisalo Digital Ltd share price today?

The Paisalo Digital Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹45.36 today.

What is the Market Cap of Paisalo Digital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paisalo Digital Ltd is ₹4073.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Paisalo Digital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Paisalo Digital Ltd is 23.56 and 3.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Paisalo Digital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paisalo Digital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paisalo Digital Ltd is ₹40.25 and ₹99.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Paisalo Digital Ltd?

Paisalo Digital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.86%, 3 Years at 10.14%, 1 Year at -3.84%, 6 Month at -35.60%, 3 Month at -19.24% and 1 Month at -18.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Paisalo Digital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Paisalo Digital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.71 %
Institutions - 16.41 %
Public - 16.97 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Paisalo Digital Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.