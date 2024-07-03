SectorFinance
Open₹48
Prev. Close₹47.82
Turnover(Lac.)₹886.9
Day's High₹48
Day's Low₹45.1
52 Week's High₹99.63
52 Week's Low₹40.25
Book Value₹15.61
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,073.53
P/E23.56
EPS2.03
Divi. Yield0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
89.81
44.91
61.37
88.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,224.91
1,105.28
951.24
766.18
Net Worth
1,314.72
1,150.19
1,012.61
854.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
29.57
126.37
-1,330.32
235.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
658.75
473.19
392.22
346.02
374.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
658.75
473.19
392.22
346.02
374.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.48
0
0
0.42
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Sunil Agarwal
Executive Director & CFO
Harish Singh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Naresh Kumar Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manendra Singh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Gauri Shankar
Executive Director
Anoop Krishna
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Raman Aggarwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nisha Jolly
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vijuy Ronjan
Deputy Managing Director
Santanu Agarwal
Addtnl Independent Director
Dharmendra Singh Gangwar
WTD & Additional Director
Vinod Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Paisalo Digital Ltd
Summary
Paisalo Digital Limited was originally incorporated on March 5, 1992 as SE Investment Limited. The Company name was changed from SE Investment Limited to Paisalo Digital Limited on January 12, 2018. The Company is a Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Non-Banking Financial Company engaged in providing loans. The Company is providing a number of financial products like Business Loans, SME & MSME Loans, Income Generation Loans for business/self-employment purpose. The Company operates through three divisions, namely Financial Services division, Micro-credit division and Alternate Energy. The Financial Services division offers hire-purchase and leasing services for motor vehicles; and personal loans, business loans, and loans against property to individuals and corporate bodies. This division also provides fixed deposit schemes and safe deposit locker facilities. The Microcredit division offers loans to low-income households. This division provides income generation loans, loans to rickshaw pullers, Islamic Microcredit, and microfinance housing. The Alternate Energy division owns and operates 2.4 MW wind energy generation unit located in Vani Vilas Sagar at Chitradurga, Karnataka; and 0.8 MW wind energy generation unit located at Bhu/Kita, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.Starting from July 2001, the company entered the business of extending loans and advances against security of specific assets specially vehicles and/or property. In December 2003, they took personal loan segment.Duri
The Paisalo Digital Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹45.36 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paisalo Digital Ltd is ₹4073.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Paisalo Digital Ltd is 23.56 and 3.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paisalo Digital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paisalo Digital Ltd is ₹40.25 and ₹99.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Paisalo Digital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.86%, 3 Years at 10.14%, 1 Year at -3.84%, 6 Month at -35.60%, 3 Month at -19.24% and 1 Month at -18.40%.
