Paisalo Digital Ltd Summary

Paisalo Digital Limited was originally incorporated on March 5, 1992 as SE Investment Limited. The Company name was changed from SE Investment Limited to Paisalo Digital Limited on January 12, 2018. The Company is a Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Non-Banking Financial Company engaged in providing loans. The Company is providing a number of financial products like Business Loans, SME & MSME Loans, Income Generation Loans for business/self-employment purpose. The Company operates through three divisions, namely Financial Services division, Micro-credit division and Alternate Energy. The Financial Services division offers hire-purchase and leasing services for motor vehicles; and personal loans, business loans, and loans against property to individuals and corporate bodies. This division also provides fixed deposit schemes and safe deposit locker facilities. The Microcredit division offers loans to low-income households. This division provides income generation loans, loans to rickshaw pullers, Islamic Microcredit, and microfinance housing. The Alternate Energy division owns and operates 2.4 MW wind energy generation unit located in Vani Vilas Sagar at Chitradurga, Karnataka; and 0.8 MW wind energy generation unit located at Bhu/Kita, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.Starting from July 2001, the company entered the business of extending loans and advances against security of specific assets specially vehicles and/or property. In December 2003, they took personal loan segment.During the year 2005-06, the company forayed into new vistas and entered in extending personal loans and advanced to individuals belonging to weaker sections. They opened their new branch offices at Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Jodhpur. The company set up 0.80 MW Wind Energy Generator (WEG) in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Also, they made a tie-up with concerned State Electricity Boards for the sale of power generated through their WEGs. During the year 2007-08, the company shares are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd with effect from October 11, 2007.During the year 2008-09, the company started finance scheme for the benefit of rickshaw pullers. By this scheme, a rickshaw puller can finance the rickshaw from the Company and can conveniently repay the loan amount in the daily installments of Rs 30 each for 400 days with weekly off. The company along with Unnati Financial Services Pvt Ltd set up bio power plants. The main raw material is gobar (dung) and bio waste. During the year 2009-10, as per the scheme of amalgamation, Unnati Financial Services Pvt Ltd merged with the company with effect from August 31, 2008. In July 2010, the name of the company was changed from SE Investments Ltd to SEIL Microfin Ltd to highlight the companys core expertise in microfinance.On 25th April, 2009, the erstwhile Unnati Financial Services Private Limited was amalgamated with the Company through Scheme of Amalgamation sanctioned by Delhi High Court vide its order dated 24th Sep. 2009, which became effective on 4th Nov. 2009 and consequently, the assets and liabilities of erstwhile Unnati Financial Services Private Limited stand transferred to and vested in the Company with effect from the appointed date i.e. 31st Aug. 2008.During the year 2010-11, the Scheme of Arrangement amongst M/s S. E. Investments Ltd. (Transferor Company) (presently known as Paisalo Digital Ltd), M/s S. E. Power Ltd. (Transferee Company) and their Respective Shareholders was approved on 19th November, 2010, which became effective from September 30, 2010, the Appointed Date of the said Scheme.During FY 2015-16, the Company opened 9 new branches in the State of Rajasthan; in 2016-17 opened 4 new branches in the state of Uttar Pradesh and started operations from Indri in Haryana.On February 23, 2018 Agarwal Meadows Private Limited (Transferor Company) was amalgamated with Paisalo Digital Limited (Transferee Company) through Scheme of Amalgamation sanctioned by the Tribunal at New Delhi vide its order dated May 17, 2019 and pursuant to the said Scheme as sanctioned by the Tribunal all the assets and liabilities of the Transferor Company had been transferred and vested in the Transferee Company with effect from December 31, 2017.A new SupTech initiative - DAKSH -Reserve Banks Advanced Supervisory Monitoring System - was launched by the Reserve Bank onOctober 6, 2022.