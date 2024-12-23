iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Paisalo Digital Ltd Board Meeting

45.78
(0.35%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:19:52 PM

Paisalo Digital CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Dec 202411 Dec 2024
Paisalo Digital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve preferential issue of equity shares and/or convertible warrants. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23/12/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/12/2024)
Board Meeting30 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Paisalo Digital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 and change of structure of NCDs Paisalo Digital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation of Prior Intimation dated 21.10.2024 Board shall also consider and discuss agenda matter related to formation and delegation of power for allotment and allied matters of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds to the Committee (FCCB Committee) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting- Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year Ended 30.09.2024 Out come of Board Meeting held on 30.10.2024 Intimation regarding appointment of Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Paisalo Digital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results/Statements for the Financial year ended June 30 2024 Prior Intimation of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 09.08.2024 Financial Result for Q1 FY 204-25 and recommendation of Employee Stock Purchase Scheme, Alteration in AOA & appointment of Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
Paisalo Digital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting Prior Intimation of Board Meeting to raise funds (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25.07.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting regarding Fine imposed by Stock Exchange under Regulation 60(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.07.2024)
Board Meeting3 May 202425 Apr 2024
PAISALO DIGITAL LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 30 Apr 2024 to consider Fund raising. Intimation of rescheduling of Committee Meeting for Allotment of NCDs (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)
Board Meeting26 Apr 202410 Apr 2024
Paisalo Digital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results/statements and to recommend the Final Dividend for the Financial year ended March 31 2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Recommendation Of Dividend By Board 1. Financial Results: Approved the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 and Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee. 2. Final Dividend for FY 2023-24: Recommended the Final Dividend @ 10 % on fully paid up capital of the Company i.e. Re. 0.10/- (Ten Paisa Only) per fully paid equity share of Re. 1/- each, for the financial year ended March 31,2024. The Dividend recommended by the Board of Director is subject to approval of Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26.04.2024 Out come of Board Meeting Dividend recommended by Board of Directors in their meeting held on 26.04.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.04.2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202421 Apr 2024
PAISALO DIGITAL LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 25 Apr 2024 to consider Fund raising.
Board Meeting12 Apr 20248 Apr 2024
PAISALO DIGITAL LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 12 Apr 2024 to consider Fund raising.
Board Meeting21 Mar 202413 Mar 2024
PAISALO DIGITAL LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 21 Mar 2024 to consider Fund raising. Outcome of Committee Meeting- Allotment of Bonus Equity Shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)
Board Meeting22 Feb 202419 Feb 2024
Intimation of Board Meeting to consider Fund Raising Revised Intimation of Board Meeting to consider Fund Raising (Correction in Trading Window Closure start date) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22.02.2024- Qualified institutions placement of equity shares of face value Re. 1 each (the Equity Share(s)) by Paisalo Digital Limited (the Company) (the Issue) under the provisions of Chapter VI of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the SEBI ICDR Regulations), and Sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended, including the rules made thereunder (the Issue) Out come of Board Meeting held on 22.02.2024-approval of Qualified Institutional Placement of equity shares of face value Re. 1/- each under chapter VI of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.2.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
PAISALO DIGITAL LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 12 Feb 2024 to consider Fund raising.
Board Meeting31 Jan 20243 Jan 2024
Paisalo Digital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Financial results issuance of Bonus shares to equity shareholders of the Company and fund raising through issuance of debt securities by private placement Paisalo Digital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting-the Board of Directors, in said meeting, may also consider raising the equity capital of the Company through issue of equity shares to eligible employees of the Company under Employee Stock Purchase Scheme subject to approval of the shareholders and applicable law/guidelines and other regulatory approvals. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.01.2024) Board of Directors recommended the issue of Bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 Revised Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 - addition of point number 9 in the Notes of Financial Results pursuant to Regulation 54(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.01.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting regarding fine imposed by the Stock Exchange under regulation 50(1)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
PAISALO DIGITAL LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 18 Jan 2024 to consider Fund raising.

Paisalo Digital: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Paisalo Digital Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.