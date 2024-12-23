Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

Paisalo Digital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve preferential issue of equity shares and/or convertible warrants. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23/12/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/12/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Paisalo Digital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 and change of structure of NCDs Paisalo Digital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation of Prior Intimation dated 21.10.2024 Board shall also consider and discuss agenda matter related to formation and delegation of power for allotment and allied matters of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds to the Committee (FCCB Committee) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting- Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year Ended 30.09.2024 Out come of Board Meeting held on 30.10.2024 Intimation regarding appointment of Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Paisalo Digital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results/Statements for the Financial year ended June 30 2024 Prior Intimation of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 09.08.2024 Financial Result for Q1 FY 204-25 and recommendation of Employee Stock Purchase Scheme, Alteration in AOA & appointment of Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

Paisalo Digital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting Prior Intimation of Board Meeting to raise funds (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25.07.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting regarding Fine imposed by Stock Exchange under Regulation 60(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

PAISALO DIGITAL LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 30 Apr 2024 to consider Fund raising. Intimation of rescheduling of Committee Meeting for Allotment of NCDs (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

Paisalo Digital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results/statements and to recommend the Final Dividend for the Financial year ended March 31 2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Recommendation Of Dividend By Board 1. Financial Results: Approved the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 and Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee. 2. Final Dividend for FY 2023-24: Recommended the Final Dividend @ 10 % on fully paid up capital of the Company i.e. Re. 0.10/- (Ten Paisa Only) per fully paid equity share of Re. 1/- each, for the financial year ended March 31,2024. The Dividend recommended by the Board of Director is subject to approval of Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26.04.2024 Out come of Board Meeting Dividend recommended by Board of Directors in their meeting held on 26.04.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.04.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 21 Apr 2024

PAISALO DIGITAL LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 25 Apr 2024 to consider Fund raising.

Board Meeting 12 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

PAISALO DIGITAL LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 12 Apr 2024 to consider Fund raising.

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 13 Mar 2024

PAISALO DIGITAL LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 21 Mar 2024 to consider Fund raising. Outcome of Committee Meeting- Allotment of Bonus Equity Shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Feb 2024 19 Feb 2024

Intimation of Board Meeting to consider Fund Raising Revised Intimation of Board Meeting to consider Fund Raising (Correction in Trading Window Closure start date) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22.02.2024- Qualified institutions placement of equity shares of face value Re. 1 each (the Equity Share(s)) by Paisalo Digital Limited (the Company) (the Issue) under the provisions of Chapter VI of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the SEBI ICDR Regulations), and Sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended, including the rules made thereunder (the Issue) Out come of Board Meeting held on 22.02.2024-approval of Qualified Institutional Placement of equity shares of face value Re. 1/- each under chapter VI of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.2.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024

PAISALO DIGITAL LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 12 Feb 2024 to consider Fund raising.

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 3 Jan 2024

Paisalo Digital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Financial results issuance of Bonus shares to equity shareholders of the Company and fund raising through issuance of debt securities by private placement Paisalo Digital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting-the Board of Directors, in said meeting, may also consider raising the equity capital of the Company through issue of equity shares to eligible employees of the Company under Employee Stock Purchase Scheme subject to approval of the shareholders and applicable law/guidelines and other regulatory approvals. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.01.2024) Board of Directors recommended the issue of Bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 Revised Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 - addition of point number 9 in the Notes of Financial Results pursuant to Regulation 54(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.01.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting regarding fine imposed by the Stock Exchange under regulation 50(1)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024