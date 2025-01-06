Paisalo Digital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
29.57
126.37
-1,330.32
235.47
Other operating items
Operating
29.57
126.37
-1,330.32
235.47
Capital expenditure
0.06
63.82
3.94
0.48
Free cash flow
29.64
190.19
-1,326.38
235.95
Equity raised
1,525.77
1,278.17
1,080.46
987.89
Investing
0
0
-0.81
-1.62
Financing
2,256.1
1,971.65
398.96
185.37
Dividends paid
0
0
4.05
4.55
Net in cash
3,811.51
3,440.01
156.28
1,412.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.