Paisalo Digital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

45.36
(-5.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Paisalo Digital Ltd

Paisalo Digital FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

29.57

126.37

-1,330.32

235.47

Other operating items

Operating

29.57

126.37

-1,330.32

235.47

Capital expenditure

0.06

63.82

3.94

0.48

Free cash flow

29.64

190.19

-1,326.38

235.95

Equity raised

1,525.77

1,278.17

1,080.46

987.89

Investing

0

0

-0.81

-1.62

Financing

2,256.1

1,971.65

398.96

185.37

Dividends paid

0

0

4.05

4.55

Net in cash

3,811.51

3,440.01

156.28

1,412.14

