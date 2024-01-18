Board Meeting Outcome for Recommendation Of Dividend By Board Final Dividend for FY 2023-24: Recommended the Final Dividend @ 10 % on fully paid up capital of the Company i.e. Re. 0.10/- (Ten Paisa Only) per fully paid equity share of Re. 1/- each, for the financial year ended March 31,2024. The Dividend recommended by the Board of Director is subject to approval of Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.