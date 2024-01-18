|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|26 Apr 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|-
|0.1
|10
|Final
|Board Meeting Outcome for Recommendation Of Dividend By Board Final Dividend for FY 2023-24: Recommended the Final Dividend @ 10 % on fully paid up capital of the Company i.e. Re. 0.10/- (Ten Paisa Only) per fully paid equity share of Re. 1/- each, for the financial year ended March 31,2024. The Dividend recommended by the Board of Director is subject to approval of Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.