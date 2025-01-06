Panth Infinity Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.02
-0.38
0.18
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.03
-0.05
-0.07
Tax paid
-0.03
0
-0.1
-0.06
Working capital
2.32
0.2
-0.45
-0.35
Other operating items
Operating
2.34
0.13
-1
-0.29
Capital expenditure
-0.23
-0.58
0.72
0.01
Free cash flow
2.11
-0.44
-0.28
-0.28
Equity raised
19.27
17.82
16.92
15.51
Investing
-0.62
-2.79
1.91
-0.21
Financing
-0.14
0.95
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
20.62
15.54
18.55
15.01
