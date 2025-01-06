iifl-logo-icon 1
Panth Infinity Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.9
(-0.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Panth Infinity FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.02

-0.38

0.18

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.03

-0.05

-0.07

Tax paid

-0.03

0

-0.1

-0.06

Working capital

2.32

0.2

-0.45

-0.35

Other operating items

Operating

2.34

0.13

-1

-0.29

Capital expenditure

-0.23

-0.58

0.72

0.01

Free cash flow

2.11

-0.44

-0.28

-0.28

Equity raised

19.27

17.82

16.92

15.51

Investing

-0.62

-2.79

1.91

-0.21

Financing

-0.14

0.95

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

20.62

15.54

18.55

15.01

