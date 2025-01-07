Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21.62
17.68
45.61
77.23
yoy growth (%)
22.29
-61.23
-40.93
-9.37
Raw materials
-21.12
-17.28
-45.55
-75.91
As % of sales
97.7
97.76
99.88
98.29
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.1
-0.18
-0.89
As % of sales
0.44
0.62
0.41
1.16
Other costs
-0.22
-0.18
-0.19
-0.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.04
1.01
0.41
0.19
Operating profit
0.17
0.1
-0.32
0.26
OPM
0.79
0.59
-0.71
0.34
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.03
-0.05
-0.07
Interest expense
-0.09
-0.1
0
0
Other income
0.01
1.45
0
0
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.02
-0.38
0.18
Taxes
-0.03
0
-0.1
-0.06
Tax rate
-44.27
33.8
27.7
-32.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.04
-0.03
-0.48
0.12
Exceptional items
0.22
1.47
0.71
0
Net profit
0.26
1.43
0.23
0.12
yoy growth (%)
-81.34
518.45
79.87
-42.94
NPM
1.23
8.09
0.5
0.16
