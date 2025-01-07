iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Panth Infinity Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.82
(-0.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:15:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Panth Infinity Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21.62

17.68

45.61

77.23

yoy growth (%)

22.29

-61.23

-40.93

-9.37

Raw materials

-21.12

-17.28

-45.55

-75.91

As % of sales

97.7

97.76

99.88

98.29

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.1

-0.18

-0.89

As % of sales

0.44

0.62

0.41

1.16

Other costs

-0.22

-0.18

-0.19

-0.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.04

1.01

0.41

0.19

Operating profit

0.17

0.1

-0.32

0.26

OPM

0.79

0.59

-0.71

0.34

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.03

-0.05

-0.07

Interest expense

-0.09

-0.1

0

0

Other income

0.01

1.45

0

0

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.02

-0.38

0.18

Taxes

-0.03

0

-0.1

-0.06

Tax rate

-44.27

33.8

27.7

-32.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.04

-0.03

-0.48

0.12

Exceptional items

0.22

1.47

0.71

0

Net profit

0.26

1.43

0.23

0.12

yoy growth (%)

-81.34

518.45

79.87

-42.94

NPM

1.23

8.09

0.5

0.16

Panth Infinity : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Panth Infinity Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.