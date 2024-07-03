SectorTrading
Open₹7.85
Prev. Close₹7.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.42
Day's High₹8.08
Day's Low₹7.72
52 Week's High₹11.34
52 Week's Low₹6.03
Book Value₹11.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.77
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
17.28
11.13
12
12.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.91
10.31
10.26
9.61
Net Worth
19.19
21.44
22.26
21.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21.62
17.68
45.61
77.23
yoy growth (%)
22.29
-61.23
-40.93
-9.37
Raw materials
-21.12
-17.28
-45.55
-75.91
As % of sales
97.7
97.76
99.88
98.29
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.1
-0.18
-0.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.02
-0.38
0.18
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.03
-0.05
-0.07
Tax paid
-0.03
0
-0.1
-0.06
Working capital
2.32
0.2
-0.45
-0.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.29
-61.23
-40.93
-9.37
Op profit growth
62.69
-132.46
-222.56
-37.63
EBIT growth
132.63
-119.43
-301.53
-49.23
Net profit growth
-81.34
518.45
79.87
-42.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Falguni Raval
Independent Director
Pranay Shah
Independent Director
Satish Jashvantbhai Mejiyatar
Chairman & Managing Director
Sendhabhai Makvana
Independent Director
Hitesh Patel
Director
Neha Patel
Reports by Panth Infinity Ltd
Summary
Panth Infinity Ltd (formerly known as Synergy Bizcon Ltd) was incorporated in Apr93 and originally promoted by Ajay Jain and Associates. Subsequently, in Oct.95, the Company was taken over by Jyoti Prakash Bapna.The Company, since incorporation is providing consultancy services in the field of construction and real estate development. In 1996, the company has taken up a project for residential housing with a proposed construction area of 5 lac sq ft at Neemuch on contract basis. It came out with a public issue in Jul.96 to finance the cost of the project.
Read More
The Panth Infinity Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panth Infinity Ltd is ₹14.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Panth Infinity Ltd is 0 and 0.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panth Infinity Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panth Infinity Ltd is ₹6.03 and ₹11.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Panth Infinity Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -38.67%, 3 Years at -5.39%, 1 Year at 6.03%, 6 Month at 8.95%, 3 Month at 18.41% and 1 Month at 16.49%.
