iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Panth Infinity Ltd Share Price

7.99
(1.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:06:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.85
  • Day's High8.08
  • 52 Wk High11.34
  • Prev. Close7.91
  • Day's Low7.72
  • 52 Wk Low 6.03
  • Turnover (lac)1.42
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.78
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.77
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Panth Infinity Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

7.85

Prev. Close

7.91

Turnover(Lac.)

1.42

Day's High

8.08

Day's Low

7.72

52 Week's High

11.34

52 Week's Low

6.03

Book Value

11.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.77

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Panth Infinity Ltd Corporate Action

22 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2023

arrow

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Panth Infinity Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Panth Infinity Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:17 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Panth Infinity Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

17.28

11.13

12

12.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.91

10.31

10.26

9.61

Net Worth

19.19

21.44

22.26

21.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21.62

17.68

45.61

77.23

yoy growth (%)

22.29

-61.23

-40.93

-9.37

Raw materials

-21.12

-17.28

-45.55

-75.91

As % of sales

97.7

97.76

99.88

98.29

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.1

-0.18

-0.89

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.02

-0.38

0.18

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.03

-0.05

-0.07

Tax paid

-0.03

0

-0.1

-0.06

Working capital

2.32

0.2

-0.45

-0.35

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.29

-61.23

-40.93

-9.37

Op profit growth

62.69

-132.46

-222.56

-37.63

EBIT growth

132.63

-119.43

-301.53

-49.23

Net profit growth

-81.34

518.45

79.87

-42.94

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Panth Infinity Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Panth Infinity Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Falguni Raval

Independent Director

Pranay Shah

Independent Director

Satish Jashvantbhai Mejiyatar

Chairman & Managing Director

Sendhabhai Makvana

Independent Director

Hitesh Patel

Director

Neha Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Panth Infinity Ltd

Summary

Panth Infinity Ltd (formerly known as Synergy Bizcon Ltd) was incorporated in Apr93 and originally promoted by Ajay Jain and Associates. Subsequently, in Oct.95, the Company was taken over by Jyoti Prakash Bapna.The Company, since incorporation is providing consultancy services in the field of construction and real estate development. In 1996, the company has taken up a project for residential housing with a proposed construction area of 5 lac sq ft at Neemuch on contract basis. It came out with a public issue in Jul.96 to finance the cost of the project.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Panth Infinity Ltd share price today?

The Panth Infinity Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Panth Infinity Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panth Infinity Ltd is ₹14.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Panth Infinity Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Panth Infinity Ltd is 0 and 0.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Panth Infinity Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panth Infinity Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panth Infinity Ltd is ₹6.03 and ₹11.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Panth Infinity Ltd?

Panth Infinity Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -38.67%, 3 Years at -5.39%, 1 Year at 6.03%, 6 Month at 8.95%, 3 Month at 18.41% and 1 Month at 16.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Panth Infinity Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Panth Infinity Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Panth Infinity Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.