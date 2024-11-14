Board Meeting 3 Dec 2024 3 Dec 2024

Conversion of 13,33,200 warrants into 13,33,200 equity shares of the company.

Panth Infinity Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) The Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon; (ii) Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and with reference to captioned subject, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and transacted the following businesses: (i) Considered and Approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. Considered and approved unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)

Panth Infinity Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform the Stock Exchanges that Meeting No.2/2024-25 of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 13th August 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to transact following main businesses: (i) To consider and approve the Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with the Limited review report; (ii) To alter the object clause of the company; (iii) Any other business with the permission of Chairman. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING NO. 02/2024-25 HELD ON 13TH AUGUST, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Panth Infinity Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform the Stock Exchanges that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 30th May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to transact following main businesses: (i) To consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement; (ii) Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Further in continuation of our intimation dated 29th March 2024 regarding Closure of Trading Window and pursuant to Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the company is closed from 1st April 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and with reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 30th May, 2024, inter-alia, considered the following business: (i) Approved and took on record the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report. (ii) Declaration for unmodified opinion on the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. (iii) Approved the appointment of M/s. Mukesh J & Associates, Ahmedabad, Practicing Company Secretary as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y 2023-24. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:30 p.m. and concluded at 05:40 p.m.

Dear Sir/Madam, Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and with reference to captioned subject, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and transacted the businesses as per the attached file. We request you to kindly take the same on your records

Intimation for Appointment of Additional Executive Director UNDER REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURES REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015

Panth Infinity Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time; this is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 22nd March 2024 inter-alia to transact the following businesses: 1) To take note of valuation report for issuance of upto 11790000 (One Crore Seventeen Lakh Ninety Thousand) Convertible equity warrants (Warrants) with each warrant convertible into 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of the company of Face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupee Ten Only) each at issue price in cash (including the warrant subscription price and the warrant exercise price) determined as per the provisions of Regulation 164 of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations 2018 and other applicable laws subject to approval of shareholders. 2) To discuss and consider the amendment in the business object and business address of the company. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING NO. 8/2023-24 TO BE HELD ON 22ND MARCH, 2024 Board considered and transacted the following businesses: 1. Took note of the Valuation Report issued by the registered valuer and on the basis of the same the board has approved the issue of upto 1,17,90,000 (One Crore Seventeen Lakh Ninety Thousand) Convertible equity warrants (Warrants) with each warrant convertible into 1 (one) fully paid up equity share of the company of Face Value of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each at price of ? 10/- each payable in cash (including the warrant subscription price and the warrant exercise price) determined as per the provisions of Regulation 164 of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 within the maximum period of 18 (eighteen months) aggregating upto Rs.11,79,00,000 (Eleven Crore Seventy Nine Lakh) to the Non Promoters on a preferential basis (Preferential Issue), and on such terms and conditions as may be determined by the Board in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations and other applicable laws subject to approval of shareholders. 2. The Board has considered various options and finalized the premise situated at ashram road for change in registered office. Accordingly the Board has approved to shift the registered office from Office No 1816, Block-B Navratna Corporate Park, Opp. Jayantilal Park, Ambli Bopal Road, Ahmedabad-380058, Gujarat to 32 , Rajsukh complex , Behind Hyatt Regency Lane , Opp. Gujarat Vidyapith, Income tax , Ashram road, Ahmedabad - 380014 with effect from 1st April, 2024. Further the board has approved the alteration the object clause of the Memorandum of Association by the addition of new clauses subject to the approval of shareholders in upcoming Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 3. Considered and approved the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, 20th April, 2024 to seek necessary approvals of the members, for the aforementioned agendas. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/03/2024)

Panth Infinity Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; as amended from time to time; this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 inter-alia to transact the following businesses: 1) To consider and discuss on appointment of director/KMPs; 2) To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2023; 3) To Appoint Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 4) To Appoint Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 5) To consider and transit any other business; placed before the board with the permission of the Chairman. The board of directors of the company in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 14th February, 2024 considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results alongwith Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

