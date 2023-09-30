(i) Considered and approved the Notice for convening the 30th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2023 at 01:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (ii) Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the company will remain close from September 22, 2023 to September 29, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. (iii) Considered and approved the Directors Report and annexures thereto for Financial Year ended 31st March, 2023. (iv) Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Mukesh Jiwnani, Proprietor M/s. Mukesh J & Associates, Company Secretary, Ahmedabad as the Scrutinizer, to scrutinize the entire e-voting process for upcoming Annual General Meeting. Proceedings of Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2023)