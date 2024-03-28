|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|22 Mar 2024
|20 Apr 2024
|OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING NO. 8/2023-24 TO BE HELD ON 22ND MARCH, 2024 NOTICE OF THE EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY TO BE HELD ON SATURDAY 20TH APRIL, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024) Respected Sir/Madam Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of the EGM held today i.e Saturday, 20th April,2024. You are requested to kindly take the same on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/04/2024) Intimation under Regulation 44 (3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time including consolidated scrutinizer report on results of remote e-voting and voting through ballot papers (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/04/2024)
