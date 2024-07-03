Panth Infinity Ltd (formerly known as Synergy Bizcon Ltd) was incorporated in Apr93 and originally promoted by Ajay Jain and Associates. Subsequently, in Oct.95, the Company was taken over by Jyoti Prakash Bapna.The Company, since incorporation is providing consultancy services in the field of construction and real estate development. In 1996, the company has taken up a project for residential housing with a proposed construction area of 5 lac sq ft at Neemuch on contract basis. It came out with a public issue in Jul.96 to finance the cost of the project.
