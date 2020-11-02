iifl-logo-icon 1
Parab Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

0.21
(0.00%)
Nov 2, 2020

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

5.37

5.37

5.37

5.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.82

7.63

7.11

6.69

Net Worth

13.19

13

12.48

12.06

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.19

13

12.48

12.1

Fixed Assets

1.6

3

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

3.13

2.79

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11.57

9.44

8.95

9.13

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

11.72

9.82

9.52

9.56

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.17

0

0

Creditor Days

0

137.79

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.14

-0.21

-0.57

-0.43

Cash

0.02

0.55

0.39

0.17

Total Assets

13.19

12.99

12.47

12.09

