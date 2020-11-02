Parab Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
5.37
5.37
5.37
5.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.82
7.63
7.11
6.69
Net Worth
13.19
13
12.48
12.06
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.19
13
12.48
12.1
Fixed Assets
1.6
3
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
3.13
2.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.57
9.44
8.95
9.13
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
11.72
9.82
9.52
9.56
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.17
0
0
Creditor Days
0
137.79
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.14
-0.21
-0.57
-0.43
Cash
0.02
0.55
0.39
0.17
Total Assets
13.19
12.99
12.47
12.09
