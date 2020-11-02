Parab Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.29
0.74
0.61
0.71
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.1
-0.22
-0.19
-0.12
Working capital
-0.24
0.36
0.17
-8.45
Other operating items
Operating
-0.05
0.87
0.59
-7.85
Capital expenditure
-1.4
3
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.45
3.87
0.59
-7.85
Equity raised
15.25
14.21
13.37
12.18
Investing
0
-3.13
0.34
-0.18
Financing
0
0
0.04
0.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
13.8
14.96
14.34
4.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.