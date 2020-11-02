iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Parab Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.21
(0.00%)
Nov 2, 2020|02:47:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Parab Infra Ltd

Parab Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.29

0.74

0.61

0.71

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.1

-0.22

-0.19

-0.12

Working capital

-0.24

0.36

0.17

-8.45

Other operating items

Operating

-0.05

0.87

0.59

-7.85

Capital expenditure

-1.4

3

0

0

Free cash flow

-1.45

3.87

0.59

-7.85

Equity raised

15.25

14.21

13.37

12.18

Investing

0

-3.13

0.34

-0.18

Financing

0

0

0.04

0.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

13.8

14.96

14.34

4.22

Parab Infra Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Parab Infra Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.