Parab Infra Ltd Share Price

0.21
(0.00%)
Nov 2, 2020|02:47:17 PM

Parab Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

0.21

Prev. Close

0.21

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.21

Day's Low

0.21

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.11

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Parab Infra Ltd Corporate Action

Parab Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Parab Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:51 AM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 13.04%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 86.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Parab Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

5.37

5.37

5.37

5.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.82

7.63

7.11

6.69

Net Worth

13.19

13

12.48

12.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0.45

0.89

0.29

yoy growth (%)

-100

-49.42

201.98

-73.54

Raw materials

0

0

-0.71

0

As % of sales

0

0

80.38

0

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.16

-0.09

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.29

0.74

0.61

0.71

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.1

-0.22

-0.19

-0.12

Working capital

-0.24

0.36

0.17

-8.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-49.42

201.98

-73.54

Op profit growth

58.21

16.45

55.34

-328.68

EBIT growth

-60.82

20.96

-14

-4.69

Net profit growth

-63.45

21.92

-28.38

28.39

Parab Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Parab Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Paresh P Rathod

Managing Director

Narendra Dogra

Chairman & CFO

Shivcharan Shreedhar Kashyup

Director

Rita Thapa

Independent Director

Kuldeep Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Parab Infra Ltd

Summary

Pacheli Enterprises Ltd is in well diversified business as powered by Memorandum of Association. The Company is in Finance Business and Providing Finance for Housing and Business Purposes. It is working as Commission Agent. Also, it is Providing Consultancy Services in various sectors.Pacheli Enterprises Ltd (formerly known as Mandsaur Ferro Alloys Private Limited) was Originally Incorporated at Mnadsaur on the date of January 31, 1989. The company was converted into Limited Company on January 23, 1992. In past, the Company was in iron business and now the Company diversified its business from manufacturing of iron to providing finance for real estate and housing finance. Pacheli Enterprises Ltd a profit making Company is in well diversified Business. It is providing Loan for Real Estate and Housing Projects. The Company also providing Consultancy Service in Real Estate Sector.For expansion of Companys Business Company made a Public Issue of Rs. 4,14,00,000 and got good response from Public.The Company Changed its name from Mandsaur Ferro Alloys Ltd to Pacheli Enterprises Ltd on March 18, 2011 according to its new diversified Business.
