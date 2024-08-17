Summary

Pacheli Enterprises Ltd is in well diversified business as powered by Memorandum of Association. The Company is in Finance Business and Providing Finance for Housing and Business Purposes. It is working as Commission Agent. Also, it is Providing Consultancy Services in various sectors.Pacheli Enterprises Ltd (formerly known as Mandsaur Ferro Alloys Private Limited) was Originally Incorporated at Mnadsaur on the date of January 31, 1989. The company was converted into Limited Company on January 23, 1992. In past, the Company was in iron business and now the Company diversified its business from manufacturing of iron to providing finance for real estate and housing finance. Pacheli Enterprises Ltd a profit making Company is in well diversified Business. It is providing Loan for Real Estate and Housing Projects. The Company also providing Consultancy Service in Real Estate Sector.For expansion of Companys Business Company made a Public Issue of Rs. 4,14,00,000 and got good response from Public.The Company Changed its name from Mandsaur Ferro Alloys Ltd to Pacheli Enterprises Ltd on March 18, 2011 according to its new diversified Business.

