iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Parab Infra Ltd Company Summary

0.21
(0.00%)
Nov 2, 2020|02:47:17 PM

Parab Infra Ltd Summary

Pacheli Enterprises Ltd is in well diversified business as powered by Memorandum of Association. The Company is in Finance Business and Providing Finance for Housing and Business Purposes. It is working as Commission Agent. Also, it is Providing Consultancy Services in various sectors.Pacheli Enterprises Ltd (formerly known as Mandsaur Ferro Alloys Private Limited) was Originally Incorporated at Mnadsaur on the date of January 31, 1989. The company was converted into Limited Company on January 23, 1992. In past, the Company was in iron business and now the Company diversified its business from manufacturing of iron to providing finance for real estate and housing finance. Pacheli Enterprises Ltd a profit making Company is in well diversified Business. It is providing Loan for Real Estate and Housing Projects. The Company also providing Consultancy Service in Real Estate Sector.For expansion of Companys Business Company made a Public Issue of Rs. 4,14,00,000 and got good response from Public.The Company Changed its name from Mandsaur Ferro Alloys Ltd to Pacheli Enterprises Ltd on March 18, 2011 according to its new diversified Business.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.