Parab Infra Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.21
(0.00%)
Nov 2, 2020|02:47:17 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0.45

0.89

0.29

yoy growth (%)

-100

-49.42

201.98

-73.54

Raw materials

0

0

-0.71

0

As % of sales

0

0

80.38

0

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.16

-0.09

-0.06

As % of sales

0

35.55

10.85

22.46

Other costs

-0.29

-0.55

-0.3

-0.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

123.63

34.46

127.5

Operating profit

-0.42

-0.26

-0.22

-0.14

OPM

0

-59.19

-25.7

-49.97

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.71

1.01

0.84

0.86

Profit before tax

0.29

0.74

0.61

0.71

Taxes

-0.1

-0.22

-0.19

-0.12

Tax rate

-35.01

-30.35

-30.9

-17.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.19

0.52

0.42

0.59

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.19

0.52

0.42

0.59

yoy growth (%)

-63.45

21.92

-28.38

28.39

NPM

0

115.55

47.92

202.1

