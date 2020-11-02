Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0.45
0.89
0.29
yoy growth (%)
-100
-49.42
201.98
-73.54
Raw materials
0
0
-0.71
0
As % of sales
0
0
80.38
0
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.16
-0.09
-0.06
As % of sales
0
35.55
10.85
22.46
Other costs
-0.29
-0.55
-0.3
-0.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
123.63
34.46
127.5
Operating profit
-0.42
-0.26
-0.22
-0.14
OPM
0
-59.19
-25.7
-49.97
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.71
1.01
0.84
0.86
Profit before tax
0.29
0.74
0.61
0.71
Taxes
-0.1
-0.22
-0.19
-0.12
Tax rate
-35.01
-30.35
-30.9
-17.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.19
0.52
0.42
0.59
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.19
0.52
0.42
0.59
yoy growth (%)
-63.45
21.92
-28.38
28.39
NPM
0
115.55
47.92
202.1
