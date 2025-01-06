iifl-logo-icon 1
Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

48.7
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025

Paramount Cosmet FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.38

0.45

0.3

0.01

Depreciation

-1.06

-1.24

-1.71

-2.14

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.57

-0.27

-0.11

Working capital

1.34

-6.54

1.58

-4.82

Other operating items

Operating

0.61

-7.9

-0.09

-7.05

Capital expenditure

0.13

0.31

0.03

-5.75

Free cash flow

0.75

-7.59

-0.05

-12.8

Equity raised

28.81

31.27

33.5

36.39

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

6.24

2.03

4.11

8.65

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.24

Net in cash

35.81

25.71

37.55

32.48

