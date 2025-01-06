Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.38
0.45
0.3
0.01
Depreciation
-1.06
-1.24
-1.71
-2.14
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.57
-0.27
-0.11
Working capital
1.34
-6.54
1.58
-4.82
Other operating items
Operating
0.61
-7.9
-0.09
-7.05
Capital expenditure
0.13
0.31
0.03
-5.75
Free cash flow
0.75
-7.59
-0.05
-12.8
Equity raised
28.81
31.27
33.5
36.39
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
6.24
2.03
4.11
8.65
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.24
Net in cash
35.81
25.71
37.55
32.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.