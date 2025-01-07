iifl-logo-icon 1
Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

51.73
(6.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

17.5

24.17

20.98

34.85

yoy growth (%)

-27.6

15.24

-39.8

-28.98

Raw materials

-3.04

-5.57

-4.26

-16.47

As % of sales

17.37

23.03

20.32

47.26

Employee costs

-4.93

-4.94

-5.6

-6.03

As % of sales

28.2

20.45

26.69

17.31

Other costs

-6.93

-9.74

-6.62

-7.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

39.62

40.31

31.56

20.13

Operating profit

2.59

3.91

4.49

5.32

OPM

14.79

16.19

21.4

15.29

Depreciation

-1.06

-1.24

-1.71

-2.14

Interest expense

-2.31

-2.25

-2.82

-3.23

Other income

1.16

0.03

0.35

0.06

Profit before tax

0.38

0.45

0.3

0.01

Taxes

-0.03

-0.57

-0.27

-0.11

Tax rate

-10.21

-125.87

-88.07

-600.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.34

-0.11

0.03

-0.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.34

-0.11

0.03

-0.09

yoy growth (%)

-391.24

-420.7

-139.2

-111.73

NPM

1.95

-0.48

0.17

-0.26

