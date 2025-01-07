Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
17.5
24.17
20.98
34.85
yoy growth (%)
-27.6
15.24
-39.8
-28.98
Raw materials
-3.04
-5.57
-4.26
-16.47
As % of sales
17.37
23.03
20.32
47.26
Employee costs
-4.93
-4.94
-5.6
-6.03
As % of sales
28.2
20.45
26.69
17.31
Other costs
-6.93
-9.74
-6.62
-7.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
39.62
40.31
31.56
20.13
Operating profit
2.59
3.91
4.49
5.32
OPM
14.79
16.19
21.4
15.29
Depreciation
-1.06
-1.24
-1.71
-2.14
Interest expense
-2.31
-2.25
-2.82
-3.23
Other income
1.16
0.03
0.35
0.06
Profit before tax
0.38
0.45
0.3
0.01
Taxes
-0.03
-0.57
-0.27
-0.11
Tax rate
-10.21
-125.87
-88.07
-600.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.34
-0.11
0.03
-0.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.34
-0.11
0.03
-0.09
yoy growth (%)
-391.24
-420.7
-139.2
-111.73
NPM
1.95
-0.48
0.17
-0.26
