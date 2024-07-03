iifl-logo-icon 1
Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd Share Price

48.7
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open50.9
  • Day's High50.9
  • 52 Wk High66
  • Prev. Close49.7
  • Day's Low48.7
  • 52 Wk Low 33.9
  • Turnover (lac)0.11
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value41.96
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.64
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

50.9

Prev. Close

49.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.11

Day's High

50.9

Day's Low

48.7

52 Week's High

66

52 Week's Low

33.9

Book Value

41.96

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.64

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.78%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 25.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.86

4.86

4.86

4.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.46

15.37

14.92

14.65

Net Worth

20.32

20.23

19.78

19.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

17.5

24.17

20.98

34.85

yoy growth (%)

-27.6

15.24

-39.8

-28.98

Raw materials

-3.04

-5.57

-4.26

-16.47

As % of sales

17.37

23.03

20.32

47.26

Employee costs

-4.93

-4.94

-5.6

-6.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.38

0.45

0.3

0.01

Depreciation

-1.06

-1.24

-1.71

-2.14

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.57

-0.27

-0.11

Working capital

1.34

-6.54

1.58

-4.82

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.6

15.24

-39.8

-28.98

Op profit growth

-33.85

-12.82

-15.71

-20.86

EBIT growth

-0.54

-13.55

-3.72

-27.4

Net profit growth

-391.24

-420.7

-139.2

-111.73

No Record Found

Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,377.15

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

630.55

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,184.95

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,791.4

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,140.7

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Hitesh Topiwaala

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Aarti Topiwala

Independent Director

Vishwaskumar Ashokkumar Sharma

Independent Director

Mukesh Kumar Tyagi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Karnani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd

Summary

Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd (formerly known Tips & Toes Cosmetics Ltd) was incorporated in November 1985. The company manufactures and markets indigenous and western cosmetics products under the brand names Tips & Toes, Shilpa, and Shingar. It markets a western range of cosmetic products like Tips & Toes nail lustre, lip lustre, cream, blush-on, compact powder, talcum powder, eye definer, sindoor, etc. The company entered the domestic market with products like kumkum, kajal, and sticker kumkum, under the brand name Shingar. The products marketed under the brand names Shilpa Sticker Kumkum and Shilpa Liquid Kumkum are manufactured by the company while other products marketed by it are bought as finished products. It has wholly owned subsidiary Premier Cosmetics. The companys rights issue (at a premium of Rs 90), offered in Apr.95, failed to get the 90% minimum subscription. The rights issue was intended for augmenting the companys increased working capital requirement to meet expenses incurred in launching various new products.In 2014-15, the Company commissioned the Pristine Greenfield Project and started production at the project.
Company FAQs

What is the Paramount Cosmetics India Ltd share price today?

The Paramount Cosmetics India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Paramount Cosmetics India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paramount Cosmetics India Ltd is ₹23.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Paramount Cosmetics India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Paramount Cosmetics India Ltd is 0 and 1.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Paramount Cosmetics India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paramount Cosmetics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paramount Cosmetics India Ltd is ₹33.9 and ₹66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Paramount Cosmetics India Ltd?

Paramount Cosmetics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.24%, 3 Years at 18.13%, 1 Year at 22.08%, 6 Month at 16.72%, 3 Month at -1.70% and 1 Month at -0.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Paramount Cosmetics India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Paramount Cosmetics India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.78 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 25.19 %

