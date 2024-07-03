Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹50.9
Prev. Close₹49.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.11
Day's High₹50.9
Day's Low₹48.7
52 Week's High₹66
52 Week's Low₹33.9
Book Value₹41.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.64
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.86
4.86
4.86
4.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.46
15.37
14.92
14.65
Net Worth
20.32
20.23
19.78
19.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
17.5
24.17
20.98
34.85
yoy growth (%)
-27.6
15.24
-39.8
-28.98
Raw materials
-3.04
-5.57
-4.26
-16.47
As % of sales
17.37
23.03
20.32
47.26
Employee costs
-4.93
-4.94
-5.6
-6.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.38
0.45
0.3
0.01
Depreciation
-1.06
-1.24
-1.71
-2.14
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.57
-0.27
-0.11
Working capital
1.34
-6.54
1.58
-4.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.6
15.24
-39.8
-28.98
Op profit growth
-33.85
-12.82
-15.71
-20.86
EBIT growth
-0.54
-13.55
-3.72
-27.4
Net profit growth
-391.24
-420.7
-139.2
-111.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,377.15
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
630.55
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,184.95
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,791.4
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,140.7
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Hitesh Topiwaala
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Aarti Topiwala
Independent Director
Vishwaskumar Ashokkumar Sharma
Independent Director
Mukesh Kumar Tyagi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Karnani
Summary
Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd (formerly known Tips & Toes Cosmetics Ltd) was incorporated in November 1985. The company manufactures and markets indigenous and western cosmetics products under the brand names Tips & Toes, Shilpa, and Shingar. It markets a western range of cosmetic products like Tips & Toes nail lustre, lip lustre, cream, blush-on, compact powder, talcum powder, eye definer, sindoor, etc. The company entered the domestic market with products like kumkum, kajal, and sticker kumkum, under the brand name Shingar. The products marketed under the brand names Shilpa Sticker Kumkum and Shilpa Liquid Kumkum are manufactured by the company while other products marketed by it are bought as finished products. It has wholly owned subsidiary Premier Cosmetics. The companys rights issue (at a premium of Rs 90), offered in Apr.95, failed to get the 90% minimum subscription. The rights issue was intended for augmenting the companys increased working capital requirement to meet expenses incurred in launching various new products.In 2014-15, the Company commissioned the Pristine Greenfield Project and started production at the project.
