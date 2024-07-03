iifl-logo-icon 1
Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd Company Summary

47.69
(-3.42%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:25:00 AM

Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd Summary

Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd (formerly known Tips & Toes Cosmetics Ltd) was incorporated in November 1985. The company manufactures and markets indigenous and western cosmetics products under the brand names Tips & Toes, Shilpa, and Shingar. It markets a western range of cosmetic products like Tips & Toes nail lustre, lip lustre, cream, blush-on, compact powder, talcum powder, eye definer, sindoor, etc. The company entered the domestic market with products like kumkum, kajal, and sticker kumkum, under the brand name Shingar. The products marketed under the brand names Shilpa Sticker Kumkum and Shilpa Liquid Kumkum are manufactured by the company while other products marketed by it are bought as finished products. It has wholly owned subsidiary Premier Cosmetics. The companys rights issue (at a premium of Rs 90), offered in Apr.95, failed to get the 90% minimum subscription. The rights issue was intended for augmenting the companys increased working capital requirement to meet expenses incurred in launching various new products.In 2014-15, the Company commissioned the Pristine Greenfield Project and started production at the project.

