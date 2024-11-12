iifl-logo-icon 1
Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd Board Meeting

49.78
(5.71%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:34:00 PM

Paramount Cosmet CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
PARAMOUNT COSMETICS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and any other applicable Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 at 2:15 P.M. at the Corporate office of the Company at 902-904 9th Floor Prestige Meridian-1 29 M.G. Road Bangalore - 560001 and via Video Conferencing (VC) inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. DECLARATION OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
PARAMOUNT COSMETICS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and any other applicable Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at the Corporate office of the Company at 902-904 9th Floor Prestige Meridian-1 29 M.G. Road Bangalore - 560001 and via Video Conferencing (VC) inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Declaration of Unaudited Financial Results - 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202416 May 2024
PARAMOUNT COSMETICS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and any other applicable Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 23 2024 at 4:00 P.M at the Corporate office of the Company at 902-904 9th Floor Prestige Meridian-1 29 M.G. Road Bangalore - 560001 and via Video Conferencing (VC) inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company met today, and the meeting commenced at 4:10 PM and concluded at 05:40 PM. In this meeting, the Board has amongst other matters considered, approved, and taken on record the following: 1. Statement of Standalone Audited Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Declaration from Statutory Auditor of Unmodified Report on Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 4. Consent and eligibility for appointment of M/s. Sharma & Pagaria (Firm Registration No. 008217S), Charted Accountants, Bangalore, as Statutory Auditors of the Company. (Annexure - A) 5. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Venkatesh P A, Chartered Accountant, as the Internal Auditor of the company for the Financial Year 2024-25. (Annexure - B) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
PARAMOUNT COSMETICS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for Third Quarter ended on 31.12.2023 along with other matters. Board of Directors of the Company met today and the Meeting commenced at 3.30 PM and concluded at 4.45 PM, inter alia transacted the following business: 1. Approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. A copy of the Un-audited Financial Results duly recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and a copy of the Limited Review Report issued by the Auditors are enclosed herewith. 2. Taken on record the resignation of Mrs. Reshma M, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. 25th of January 2024. An intimation to the Stock Exchange Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, regarding the said resignation has already been made on January 25, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Paramount Cosmet: Related News

No Record Found

