Parmax Pharma Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.73
0
0
0.01
Depreciation
-1
-1.09
0
0
Tax paid
-0.3
0
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
-0.24
-2.57
0.01
Other operating items
Operating
-0.81
-3.66
0
Capital expenditure
2.68
4.23
0.2
Free cash flow
1.86
0.56
0.2
Equity raised
0.29
0.2
0.21
Investing
0.2
0
0
Financing
7.22
2.98
1.48
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.57
3.75
1.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.