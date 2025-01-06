iifl-logo-icon 1
Parmax Pharma Ltd Cash Flow Statement

41.05
(-4.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Parmax Pharma Ltd

Parmax Pharma FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.73

0

0

0.01

Depreciation

-1

-1.09

0

0

Tax paid

-0.3

0

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

-0.24

-2.57

0.01

Other operating items

Operating

-0.81

-3.66

0

Capital expenditure

2.68

4.23

0.2

Free cash flow

1.86

0.56

0.2

Equity raised

0.29

0.2

0.21

Investing

0.2

0

0

Financing

7.22

2.98

1.48

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

9.57

3.75

1.9

QUICKLINKS FOR Parmax Pharma Ltd

