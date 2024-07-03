iifl-logo-icon 1
Parmax Pharma Ltd Share Price

42
(-2.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:24:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open45.05
  • Day's High45.06
  • 52 Wk High54
  • Prev. Close42.92
  • Day's Low41
  • 52 Wk Low 24.18
  • Turnover (lac)0.23
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-2.16
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.71
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Parmax Pharma Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

45.05

Prev. Close

42.92

Turnover(Lac.)

0.23

Day's High

45.06

Day's Low

41

52 Week's High

54

52 Week's Low

24.18

Book Value

-2.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.71

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Parmax Pharma Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Parmax Pharma Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Parmax Pharma Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.80%

Non-Promoter- 69.19%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 69.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Parmax Pharma Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.45

4.45

4.45

4.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.38

1.4

1.51

1.37

Net Worth

0.07

5.85

5.96

5.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

20.91

11.9

0

0

yoy growth (%)

75.77

0

0

Raw materials

-11.26

-5.78

0

0

As % of sales

53.85

48.57

0

0

Employee costs

-2.91

-2.13

-0.01

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.73

0

0

0.01

Depreciation

-1

-1.09

0

0

Tax paid

-0.3

0

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

-0.24

-2.57

0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

75.77

0

0

Op profit growth

63.49

-2,069.75

12.91

EBIT growth

2,335.31

587.94

-55.19

Net profit growth

78,904.6

-106.88

108.03

No Record Found

Parmax Pharma Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Parmax Pharma Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Umang Alkesh Gosalia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ami R Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Yash Vora

Independent Director

Nikhil S. Uchat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Parmax Pharma Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Nov.94, Parmax Pharma Ltd (PPL) was promoted by Jayantilal S Dhol, Purushottam J Bhalodi and Prabhudas D Hansalpara. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and Contract Manufacturing Operations ( CMO) business are the key pillar of Parmaxs pharmaceutical operations. The Promoters were earlier into manufacturing of bulk drugs like Ampicilin, Amoxycillin, Cephalexin, Nalidixic Acid etc. The Company then discontinued their business activities for few years due to various reasons. Starting from their journey as a bulk drug manufacturer and speciality chemicals in 1994; the Company had set up a plant to manufacture and market bulk drugs like amoxycillin tri-hydrate, ampicillin tri-hydrate, cephalexin mono hydrate and nalidixic acid, at Hadamtala, Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 96 TPA. Antibiotic project was fully implemented from 31st May97.
Company FAQs

What is the Parmax Pharma Ltd share price today?

The Parmax Pharma Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42 today.

What is the Market Cap of Parmax Pharma Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Parmax Pharma Ltd is ₹15.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Parmax Pharma Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Parmax Pharma Ltd is 0 and -19.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Parmax Pharma Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Parmax Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Parmax Pharma Ltd is ₹24.18 and ₹54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Parmax Pharma Ltd?

Parmax Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.83%, 3 Years at -10.47%, 1 Year at 33.71%, 6 Month at 47.44%, 3 Month at 1.97% and 1 Month at -10.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Parmax Pharma Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Parmax Pharma Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.80 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 69.20 %

