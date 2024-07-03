SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹45.05
Prev. Close₹42.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.23
Day's High₹45.06
Day's Low₹41
52 Week's High₹54
52 Week's Low₹24.18
Book Value₹-2.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.45
4.45
4.45
4.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.38
1.4
1.51
1.37
Net Worth
0.07
5.85
5.96
5.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
20.91
11.9
0
0
yoy growth (%)
75.77
0
0
Raw materials
-11.26
-5.78
0
0
As % of sales
53.85
48.57
0
0
Employee costs
-2.91
-2.13
-0.01
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.73
0
0
0.01
Depreciation
-1
-1.09
0
0
Tax paid
-0.3
0
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
-0.24
-2.57
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
75.77
0
0
Op profit growth
63.49
-2,069.75
12.91
EBIT growth
2,335.31
587.94
-55.19
Net profit growth
78,904.6
-106.88
108.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Umang Alkesh Gosalia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ami R Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Yash Vora
Independent Director
Nikhil S. Uchat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Parmax Pharma Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Nov.94, Parmax Pharma Ltd (PPL) was promoted by Jayantilal S Dhol, Purushottam J Bhalodi and Prabhudas D Hansalpara. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and Contract Manufacturing Operations ( CMO) business are the key pillar of Parmaxs pharmaceutical operations. The Promoters were earlier into manufacturing of bulk drugs like Ampicilin, Amoxycillin, Cephalexin, Nalidixic Acid etc. The Company then discontinued their business activities for few years due to various reasons. Starting from their journey as a bulk drug manufacturer and speciality chemicals in 1994; the Company had set up a plant to manufacture and market bulk drugs like amoxycillin tri-hydrate, ampicillin tri-hydrate, cephalexin mono hydrate and nalidixic acid, at Hadamtala, Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 96 TPA. Antibiotic project was fully implemented from 31st May97.
The Parmax Pharma Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Parmax Pharma Ltd is ₹15.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Parmax Pharma Ltd is 0 and -19.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Parmax Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Parmax Pharma Ltd is ₹24.18 and ₹54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Parmax Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.83%, 3 Years at -10.47%, 1 Year at 33.71%, 6 Month at 47.44%, 3 Month at 1.97% and 1 Month at -10.58%.
