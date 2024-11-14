Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Parmax Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of PARMAX PHARMA LIMITED will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 4.00 PM inter alia to consider approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th September 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 14th November, 2024 inter alia has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on September, 30, 2024, B A Shah S R Mehta & Co. Statutory Auditors have carried out the limited review of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 and board has also taken on record their Limited Review Report on the said results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.11.2024) we would like to inform you that the financial statements for the period ending on September 30, 2024 were duly prepared and approved at the scheduled meeting of Board of Directors held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024. We apologize for this delay in filing , due to circumstances beyond our control. We request you to condone this delay filing as all processes and approvals were completed within the required timeline. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Parmax Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and to discuss any other matter with the permission of the board. The board of directors of Parmax Pharma Limited at its meeting held today i.e. 14/08/2024 inter alia has considered and approved unaudited financial statement for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 along with the Limited Review Report provided by statutory auditor of the company, Appointed Samsad Alam Khan as a secretarial auditor for the FY 2024-25, Appointed B A SHAH & ASSOCIATES as an Internal Auditor of the company for FY2024-25. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

Parmax Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. to approve financial results for the quarterand year ended on 31.03.2024. 2. other matters with permission of the chairman The Board Meeting to be held on 28/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 28/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024) the Board of Directors of the company has, at its meeting held today, inter alia, considered and approved the Audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 along with statement of assets and liabilities as on that date, statement of cash flow, statement on impact of Audit Qualifications on standalone financial results along with auditors report issued by B. A. SHAH S. R. MEHTA & CO., Statutory auditors of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) With reference to your e-mail/ Query raised dated 5th June, 2024 regarding Non- submission of statement as mentioned below: Non Submission: 1. Standalone Results - Declaration or Statement of Impact of Audit Qualifications not submitted in Pdf Mode for Year Ended - March 2024 We hereby clarify you that the declaration for Impact of audit qualifications was inadvertently omitted from the recently uploaded financial results . Therefore, we are hereby enclosing the revised Financial Results of year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the declaration of Impact of Audit Qualifications. The same has been approved by the board in the board meeting held on 30th May, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.06.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 2 May 2024

Meeting of the Board of Directors of Parmax Pharma Limited held on 2nd May, 2024 at 5.00 pm at registered office of the company and board has approved the appointment of Ms. Bhakti Aghera as a company secretary cum compliance officer of the company w.e.f. 02/05/2024

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024