Parmax Pharma Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

42.5
(1.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

20.91

11.9

0

0

yoy growth (%)

75.77

0

0

Raw materials

-11.26

-5.78

0

0

As % of sales

53.85

48.57

0

0

Employee costs

-2.91

-2.13

-0.01

0

As % of sales

13.92

17.9

0

0

Other costs

-4.97

-2.9

-0.03

-0.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.77

24.43

0

0

Operating profit

1.76

1.08

-0.05

-0.04

OPM

8.44

9.08

0

0

Depreciation

-1

-1.09

0

0

Interest expense

-0.12

-0.03

0

0

Other income

0.09

0.04

0.06

0.06

Profit before tax

0.73

0

0

0.01

Taxes

-0.3

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax rate

-41.32

-67.19

-253.84

-133.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.42

0

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.42

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

78,904.6

-106.88

108.03

NPM

2.04

0

0

0

