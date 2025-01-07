Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
20.91
11.9
0
0
yoy growth (%)
75.77
0
0
Raw materials
-11.26
-5.78
0
0
As % of sales
53.85
48.57
0
0
Employee costs
-2.91
-2.13
-0.01
0
As % of sales
13.92
17.9
0
0
Other costs
-4.97
-2.9
-0.03
-0.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.77
24.43
0
0
Operating profit
1.76
1.08
-0.05
-0.04
OPM
8.44
9.08
0
0
Depreciation
-1
-1.09
0
0
Interest expense
-0.12
-0.03
0
0
Other income
0.09
0.04
0.06
0.06
Profit before tax
0.73
0
0
0.01
Taxes
-0.3
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax rate
-41.32
-67.19
-253.84
-133.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.42
0
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.42
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
78,904.6
-106.88
108.03
NPM
2.04
0
0
0
