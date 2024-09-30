AGM 30/09/2024 This is to inform you that the 30th Annual General Meeting of the PARMAX PHARMA LIMITED held today, 30th September, 2024 at 3.00 pm at the registered office of the company and the meeting concluded at 4.40 pm. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR), 2015; we hereby enclose the voting results of 30th Annual General Meeting held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 3.00 PM and consolidated Scrutinizers report pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act 2013 and Rule 20(4)(xii) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)