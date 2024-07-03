iifl-logo-icon 1
Parmax Pharma Ltd

44.7
(3.71%)
Jan 13, 2025

Parmax Pharma Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Nov.94, Parmax Pharma Ltd (PPL) was promoted by Jayantilal S Dhol, Purushottam J Bhalodi and Prabhudas D Hansalpara. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and Contract Manufacturing Operations ( CMO) business are the key pillar of Parmaxs pharmaceutical operations. The Promoters were earlier into manufacturing of bulk drugs like Ampicilin, Amoxycillin, Cephalexin, Nalidixic Acid etc. The Company then discontinued their business activities for few years due to various reasons. Starting from their journey as a bulk drug manufacturer and speciality chemicals in 1994; the Company had set up a plant to manufacture and market bulk drugs like amoxycillin tri-hydrate, ampicillin tri-hydrate, cephalexin mono hydrate and nalidixic acid, at Hadamtala, Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 96 TPA. Antibiotic project was fully implemented from 31st May97.

