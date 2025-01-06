Parshva Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
0.3
0.24
0.41
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.07
-0.07
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.05
-0.06
Working capital
2.95
1.05
Other operating items
Operating
3.11
1.16
Capital expenditure
0.03
0.07
Free cash flow
3.14
1.23
Equity raised
11.27
8.09
Investing
0
0
Financing
2.03
1.24
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
16.44
10.56
