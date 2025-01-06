iifl-logo-icon 1
Parshva Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

157.05
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Parshva Enterpr. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

0.3

0.24

0.41

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.07

-0.07

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.05

-0.06

Working capital

2.95

1.05

Other operating items

Operating

3.11

1.16

Capital expenditure

0.03

0.07

Free cash flow

3.14

1.23

Equity raised

11.27

8.09

Investing

0

0

Financing

2.03

1.24

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

16.44

10.56

