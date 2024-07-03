iifl-logo-icon 1
Parshva Enterprises Ltd Share Price

157.05
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open157.05
  • Day's High157.05
  • 52 Wk High313.95
  • Prev. Close157.05
  • Day's Low157.05
  • 52 Wk Low 146.3
  • Turnover (lac)0.15
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.39
  • EPS0.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)160.03
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Parshva Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

157.05

Prev. Close

157.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.15

Day's High

157.05

Day's Low

157.05

52 Week's High

313.95

52 Week's Low

146.3

Book Value

13.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

160.03

P/E

0

EPS

0.28

Divi. Yield

0

Parshva Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jun, 2024

Parshva Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Parshva Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.59%

Non-Promoter- 25.40%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Parshva Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.19

10.05

10.05

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.36

0.45

0.23

4.21

Net Worth

13.55

10.5

10.28

7.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

13.51

10.3

10.03

yoy growth (%)

31.12

2.67

Raw materials

-12.52

-9.64

-9.22

As % of sales

92.71

93.54

91.86

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.21

-0.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

0.3

0.24

0.41

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.07

-0.07

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.05

-0.06

Working capital

2.95

1.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.12

2.67

Op profit growth

29.62

-34.57

EBIT growth

28.32

-36.5

Net profit growth

25.72

-2.4

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

25.12

18.29

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

25.12

18.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0

0

Parshva Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Parshva Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Prashant A Vora

Whole-time Director

Harsh P Vora

Independent Director

Mamta S Patel

Independent Director

Tejas Shah

Independent Director

Meghna Savla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhavin Lakhani

Non Executive Director

Mehul Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Parshva Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Parshva Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, dated July 27, 2017.The Company is mainly engaged in the wholesale supply and trading of precious stones, primarily cut and polished diamonds. The Company also deal in gold jewellery. The Company sells its products to their clients domestically. The Company is located in Mumbai, which is an established jewellery market which gives an added advantage in terms of procurement.The Company deals in variety of diamonds which include both rough and polished diamonds. The Company buys and sells diamonds in local markets as per the demand. It also sells diamonds of multiple categories based on different shapes, size, cut and fancy color. It mainly deal in diamonds of 0.10 - 5.0 carats. Well-cut diamonds sell at a premium and poorly cut diamonds sell at comparatively cheaper prices. The term cut can also refer to the style of the diamond cut, for instance, certain diamond types are known as princess cut diamonds, round cut diamonds, or heart cut diamonds. The width and depth of the cut can have an effect on how light travels within the diamond and how it exits in the form of brilliance. Size is the most visible factor that determines the value of all diamond types. The price of the diamond rises exponentially depending on its size. While some of the other quality metrics have more bearing in the quality of specific types of
Company FAQs

What is the Parshva Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Parshva Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹157.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Parshva Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Parshva Enterprises Ltd is ₹160.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Parshva Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Parshva Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 11.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Parshva Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Parshva Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Parshva Enterprises Ltd is ₹146.3 and ₹313.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Parshva Enterprises Ltd?

Parshva Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.12%, 3 Years at 37.56%, 1 Year at -23.58%, 6 Month at -8.85%, 3 Month at -15.11% and 1 Month at -7.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Parshva Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Parshva Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.59 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.41 %

