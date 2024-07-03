Summary

Parshva Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, dated July 27, 2017.The Company is mainly engaged in the wholesale supply and trading of precious stones, primarily cut and polished diamonds. The Company also deal in gold jewellery. The Company sells its products to their clients domestically. The Company is located in Mumbai, which is an established jewellery market which gives an added advantage in terms of procurement.The Company deals in variety of diamonds which include both rough and polished diamonds. The Company buys and sells diamonds in local markets as per the demand. It also sells diamonds of multiple categories based on different shapes, size, cut and fancy color. It mainly deal in diamonds of 0.10 - 5.0 carats. Well-cut diamonds sell at a premium and poorly cut diamonds sell at comparatively cheaper prices. The term cut can also refer to the style of the diamond cut, for instance, certain diamond types are known as princess cut diamonds, round cut diamonds, or heart cut diamonds. The width and depth of the cut can have an effect on how light travels within the diamond and how it exits in the form of brilliance. Size is the most visible factor that determines the value of all diamond types. The price of the diamond rises exponentially depending on its size. While some of the other quality metrics have more bearing in the quality of specific types of

Read More