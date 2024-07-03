Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹157.05
Prev. Close₹157.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹157.05
Day's Low₹157.05
52 Week's High₹313.95
52 Week's Low₹146.3
Book Value₹13.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)160.03
P/E0
EPS0.28
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.19
10.05
10.05
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.36
0.45
0.23
4.21
Net Worth
13.55
10.5
10.28
7.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
13.51
10.3
10.03
yoy growth (%)
31.12
2.67
Raw materials
-12.52
-9.64
-9.22
As % of sales
92.71
93.54
91.86
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.21
-0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
0.3
0.24
0.41
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.07
-0.07
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.05
-0.06
Working capital
2.95
1.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.12
2.67
Op profit growth
29.62
-34.57
EBIT growth
28.32
-36.5
Net profit growth
25.72
-2.4
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
25.12
18.29
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
25.12
18.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Prashant A Vora
Whole-time Director
Harsh P Vora
Independent Director
Mamta S Patel
Independent Director
Tejas Shah
Independent Director
Meghna Savla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhavin Lakhani
Non Executive Director
Mehul Shah
Summary
Parshva Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, dated July 27, 2017.The Company is mainly engaged in the wholesale supply and trading of precious stones, primarily cut and polished diamonds. The Company also deal in gold jewellery. The Company sells its products to their clients domestically. The Company is located in Mumbai, which is an established jewellery market which gives an added advantage in terms of procurement.The Company deals in variety of diamonds which include both rough and polished diamonds. The Company buys and sells diamonds in local markets as per the demand. It also sells diamonds of multiple categories based on different shapes, size, cut and fancy color. It mainly deal in diamonds of 0.10 - 5.0 carats. Well-cut diamonds sell at a premium and poorly cut diamonds sell at comparatively cheaper prices. The term cut can also refer to the style of the diamond cut, for instance, certain diamond types are known as princess cut diamonds, round cut diamonds, or heart cut diamonds. The width and depth of the cut can have an effect on how light travels within the diamond and how it exits in the form of brilliance. Size is the most visible factor that determines the value of all diamond types. The price of the diamond rises exponentially depending on its size. While some of the other quality metrics have more bearing in the quality of specific types of
The Parshva Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹157.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Parshva Enterprises Ltd is ₹160.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Parshva Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 11.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Parshva Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Parshva Enterprises Ltd is ₹146.3 and ₹313.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Parshva Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.12%, 3 Years at 37.56%, 1 Year at -23.58%, 6 Month at -8.85%, 3 Month at -15.11% and 1 Month at -7.64%.
